Resident Evil 2 review: Terror for the modern era

Nearly twenty-one years after the original Resident Evil 2 was unleashed on the PlayStation Capcom's remake is taking a bite out of the PS4, Xbox One and PC and 1998 has never looked, sounded or felt this good.
Whether you are playing as rookie cop Leon Kennedy or biker Clare Redfield, you'll spend the majority of this survival horror game in the city's zombie infested police station.
This iconic setting looks and sounds better than ever, with deep shadows, eerie growls, and lurking undead.
Making it an oppressive, nerve-wracking place to explore.
Clever design choices make it feel like a step up from the mansion in the remake of the first Resident Evil.
With areas linking up in satisfying ways and plenty of rewards for those who investigate every nook and cranny.
Ditching the original game's fixed camera angles, the new Resident Evil 2 lets you look around freely, making exploration more immersive.
It cleverly marries the tank controls of the first few Resident Evils with the third-person camera of the more recent games in the franchise.
Resident Evil zombies remain excellent adversaries, and you can never be sure they're dead unless you blow open their heads with a lucky shot.
In fact, anything other than a headshot feels ineffective, so enter combat with caution.
Some [UNKNOWN]
or quiet creeping can get you past many enemies if you're low on bullets, which you will be.
Resources can get tight and tougher enemies like [UNKNOWN] and numerous bosses can soak up ammo, so you'll really have to consider your approach.
But that's a good thing, Resident Evil 2's challenging, engaging gameplay will test Raccoon City veterans and newcomers alike.
The character models are really impressive to look at.
Everyone is carefully designed and seems more human than ever especially when you consider their Playstation 1 era origins.
The voice acting Something that the Resident Evil series is infamous for is much improved.
It is so nice to see you.
How are you doing?
That helicoptor just came out of nowhere.
Leon and Claire's reactions when a zombie just won't die are a delight, and they'll dynamically react to the environment.
Jesus!
They're everywhere!
[SOUND] gunshot but there are a few wrinkles.
The invincible tyrant that pursues Leon and Claire in some sections is suitably scary, but often forces you to take diversions to an extent that hurts the game's pacing and will likely leave you irritated.
There is also a brief section where you play a super spy, Ada Wong, where you are forced to use her gadget for some disappointing puzzle.
The puzzles just aren't very fun, nor are they well designed and they just feel out of step with the rest of the games tight survival horror gameplay.
Despite these issues, the Resident Evil 2 remake brags the classic into 2019 wonderfully.
If you're looking for an old school survival horror adventure, come and join us in the Racoon City Police Department
