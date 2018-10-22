Your video,
"Razer Phone 2 packs gaming prowess with flagship features"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET First Look
CNET First Look
Razer Phone 2 packs gaming prowess with flagship features
Transcript
[NOISE]
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
[SOUND]
This is the Razor Phone 2. 2. It's the follow up to last year's original Razer, which entered the phone market like a cowboy through the swinging doors of a saloon.
The Razer phone got a lot of attention for it's rectangular design, 120 Hertz screen and Android horsepower, but it lacked the polish of other flagship phones.
The RAZER PHONE 2 is out to fix those gripes without changing the soul of the phone.
In fact the device looks very similar to the original one with its monolith from 2001 A Space Odyssey vibe.
I specially love its slick looking glass back and gorgeous RAZER look.
No notch here, instead.
The obvious forehead and chin house two of the loudest speakers I've ever heard on a phone.
Seriously, tap on that Dolby button, you'll thank me.
This conversation can serve no purpose anymore.
[MUSIC]
The original Razr phone was dismissed as a gaming phone
Oddity.
But the same can't be said about the Razer Phone 2. It has IP67 water resistance, meaning it can withstand being submerged under a meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
The glass back allows for wireless charging, made all the more fun if you can buy the Razer Phone 2 wireless charger.
Get this dock, and you will not need a Christmas tree with lights, I mean, look at that.
It also gets an improved dual rear camera, with new sensors and optical image stabilization.
In good light, photos and videos are decent.
Do they look at good as the Pixel 3?
No.
I should note in general, photos suffer from, Also, I notice some color banding in photos of the sky.
But let's talk gaming.
The processor and ram combo, as well as its vapor [UNKNOWN] cooling system makes this phone as fast as the Galaxy S9 plus One plus six in pixel three.
The 120 hertz screen, along with games optimized for the display, like Gear Club, and Mini Daisy, make for a fantastic phone gaming experience.
And if you need more, there's a performance boost mode.
But if you want more control, Razer is also releasing the Raju\g mobile game controller that works with any android phone.
[NOISE] I can't overstate how much fun gaming is on this fun but so is watching films and listening to music.
But all is not perfect.
Despite having a honking 4000 milli amp hour battery the Razerphone 2 in our initial battery test Fared worse than the original, which didn't do that well either.
Also, the Razor Phone 2 cost $100 more than the original.
This puts it on the same price level as the Pixel III, and iPhone 10R.
If you live in a diet of movies and video games, the Razor Phone 2 is worth a look.
However, if you want a great camera and a great battery life Take a look at the cheaper One Plus 6, or the Galaxy S9+.
[MUSIC]
PhonesRazerAndroid Oreo
Up Next
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone has a ton of crazy extras
2:11
Pixel 3's stellar camera ups the ante again
3:31
Palm is back! But this 3.3-inch device isn't a phone at all
2:57
Samsung Galaxy A9 dazzles with four cameras
1:04
Razer Phone 2 gets back in the game
1:51
Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL's cameras aim to raise the bar again
2:14
Nokia 7.1 is a solid $350 phone -- literally
1:55
LG V40 ThinQ flaunts 5 cameras, a big screen and a headphone...