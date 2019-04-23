CNET First Look

Razer makes its Blade Pro gaming laptop future-ready

The big news from Razer isn't just the Bompton 9th generation Intel Core processors, it's the upgrade of its two year old 17 inch blade pro which shrinks in both size and price. It takes on the same design as the most recent Blade 15 bringing slim display basils and conventionally located center trackpad to decrease its volume and of course make it thinner. The prices down to it was $4000 in 2017. But now it'll start at $2500 with RTX2060. The drawback of it shrinkage is we lose a couple of our favorite features, volume scroll around the keyboard and the side lighting on the touchpad. But razor has also replaced the not so great keyboard of its predecessor. It also gets the most recent technologies in a lot of areas. to future proof it against another few years. They include two point five gigabit per second ethernet. WiFi6 also known as 802.11ax. A UHS3SD slot and upgradable memory. Those plus the RTX GPUs makes this sound like a potentially great option for video editing. Not just for playing the AAA's. The other news is that the Blade 15 Advanced is getting an OLED display option. It's a 60 hertz 4K touchscreen with 100% DCIP-3 gamut coverage. Plus the Advanced models now have a 240 hertz hi-def option. 802.11ax wireless And 10 gigabyte per second USB 3.2 gentry ports.
LaptopsGamingRazer

