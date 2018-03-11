Razer Core v2: This box gave me a taste of PC gaming's future

CNET First Look
Razer Core v2: This box gave me a taste of PC gaming's futureYour tiny laptop is pathetic at games? Not if you plug in a Core. .
Transcript
[MUSIC] What if you had a thin, lightweight laptop you could take anywhere that could also transform into a powerful gaming PC when you get home? This is the Razer Core v2. A box that gives your laptop the power of a desktop graphics card just by plugging in a single cable. You get four USB ports for your peripherals, wired internet, and you can add multiple external monitors too. It'll even charge the laptops without a separate power adapter. You do need to provide your own graphics card though, practically any GPU will fit, so we decided to go all out. This here is a $1,200 Nvidia TITAN Xp One of the fastest graphics cards ever made. I can practically feel your jealousy through the internet. Before we unleash the Hulk, lets just see how this razor blade stealth can game on it's own. Yeah those integrated Intel graphics kind of suck But if you plug in the razor core we can crank up the resolution to 1080P and max out the settings, and this game all of the sudden gets beautiful and butter smooth. If you turn off the laptop display and use an external monitor its even faster, because unlike the laptop screen, the monitor is directly connected to the GPU. In fact, the Razor Core works well enough to hook up a VR headset without a hitch, as long as we're talking about an HTC Vibe instead of an Occulus Rift. You also don't need a $1200 videographics card hard to get value out of Core. When I slotted in a cheaper AMD RX 580, this puny laptop suddenly became powerful enough to play the notoriously PC unfriendly Player Unknown's Battlegrounds at 1080p and medium levels of detail. You don't necessarily need to use a Razor's laptop with the core either. My own personal Dell XPS 15 worked great after I installed the right drivers. You just need a PC with a Thunderbolt 3 port that supports external GPUs, although it's a little hard to tell which ones those are. Even a MacBook Pro can work, though only certain models and with certain GPUs. So what's the catch? First off, Razer cheaped out a bit on the Thunderbolt 3 cable. It's super short, which means you probably need to clear space for the Core on your desk. Plus, the Core can get pretty noisy with all those cooling fans inside. Also, you won't get quite the same performance from you graphics card as you would just sticking into a desktop. Then there's price. Core costs $500 for the box alone. add the laptop and graphics card and you could probably buy a more powerful desktop PC for the same money, but tell me. How many gaming desktops can do this? One messenger bag is all I need for my Next Retro Linear. [MUSIC]