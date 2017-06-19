Q Acoustics Media 4 keeps it simple

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Q Acoustics Media 4 keeps it simpleThe Q Acoustics Media 4 sound bar offers simplicity and excellent sound at a reasonable price.
Transcript
While UK viewers will probably be familiar with speaker manufacturer Q Acoustics, the brand has only just arrived in the United States. The Media 4 soundbar is one of its first products and I must say it's a really strong beginning. The Media 4 is a stereo soundbar which incorporates a rectangular six inch subwoofer on board. While the sonics can't compete with soundbars with separate subs. The media four has excellent dynamics compared to its Samsung and Zbox competition. The core acoustics are relatively large for a sound bar and features a trapezoid shape. This helps to make room for the connections at the back especially when wall mounting. The media four doesn't offer hdmi but it does have optical, two analog inputs and bluetooth. Beware if you use the speaker on a table top its three and a half inches tall so it may block your tv's infra red port. We found the sound bar was equally good movies and music though it can sound a little closed in with voices, There was also no real place to speak of and the zbox sp500 is better there. However if you want to add a sub you can there is a sub woofer output. You can also add the matching que acoustics model for an extra $300 but the main attraction is it's simplicity. No modes to mess with, just turn it on and it's good. It's well built and it's relatively good looking. It's definitely one to look out for at it's $400 price point.