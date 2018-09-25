Your video, "Put an August brain in your Yale smart lock with this kit"
Put an August brain in your Yale smart lock with this kit

Last year Yale's parent company Assa Abloy acquired smart like maker August Home. Now, the two brands are coming together to bring August Smarts to Yale hardware with the connective by August kit for Yale Assure Locks. The kit features a new August module similar to the Ziggy Easy Wave and home kit modules currently offered by Yale. The August edition module clips into the back of the rack an enables August Smarts. That means it can be locked or unlocked with your August mobile app by using August auto unlock feature, or by entering a code on the lock's physical keypad. Adding August software to Yale's hardware is a smart move for both lock makers, but there are a few downsides to upgrading. Swapping out an existing module in your Yale lock for the August one means you'll lose and [UNKNOWN] or home kit radio capability you were using to integrate with the rest of your smart home. Though [UNKNOWN] module does allow the lock to work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri, [UNKNOWN] integration also includes compatibility with security systems like Simply Save and hosting platforms like Airbnb or Home Away. Purchase the $129 connected by [UNKNOWN] for Yale Assure Locks and you'll get an [UNKNOWN] door sensor, [UNKNOWN] connect Wi-Fi bridge and the [UNKNOWN] module The kit is compatible with the Yale Assure Lock SL and Assure Lock Touchscreen and also available in a bundle with the purchase of a new lock. Kits and bundles are available online now and are scheduled to hit major retailers mid-October. [MUSIC]
