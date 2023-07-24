Purple Premium Collection: Restore Mattress vs. Restore Premier 6:27 Watch Now

Purple Premium Collection: Restore Mattress vs. Restore Premier

Jul 24, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So should you buy the most affordable and most basic mattress in the new premium collection from purple? Or should you go with the most expensive and most fancy? We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet, and if you're shopping for a new purple mattress, it'll be kind of hard to tell the real practical differences between the two. We're gonna be putting the Purple Restore and the Purple Restore premiere. Head-to-head in today's video to try and clear this up for you. [00:00:30] If you find this video helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. And as always, there'll be a lot of information in the description to help you with your online mattress search, including any discounts we can find. Let's kick this thing off by briefly covering the policy info. They should all be up on screen for you so you can just read them. We have a lot more information in the description about these policies. Basically, you shouldn't pay anything extra for shipping, and these will arrive via a service called white glove delivery, which means you shouldn't have to do any of this setup process. Speaker 1: And that is kind of nice because these beds are incredibly heavy. As you can see, I have the purple original [00:01:00] mattress behind me because I couldn't really move the Purple Restore or restore Premiere by myself. You have a trial period and free returns within the trial period. And returning a mattress is actually super easy. We're gonna be doing a video about how to do that pretty soon, and they did all come with a 10 year warranty, so, so that's all the policy stuff. Let's get into the more important stuff like what these beds have in common before we get into their differences. And the biggest thing these beds are gonna have in common is that they're gonna have virtually the same feel because the top layer that you'll be sleeping on aside from the cover is Purples proprietary gel Flex grid. You [00:01:30] find this material in all the beds from purple. Speaker 1: The way they do it kind of varies from mattress to mattress, but on these restore mattresses, you're gonna be sleeping right on top of that purple grid, which gives them a very unique gel-like feel that you're not really gonna find on any other mattress. The grid does provide you with some nice pressure relief, it conforms to your body's shape pretty nicely, but it's really squishy and stretchy and responsive. So it's really easy to rotate between seat positions. If you're a combo sleeper, it can be a bit divisive though because it is so different than pretty much anything anyone's ever tried before. So really utilize [00:02:00] that trial period because it might be slightly off putting it first, and you might get used to it pretty quickly, or you might not get used to it at all. So that is one thing I always mention with the purple beds, their new purple lux lineup has more of a university accommodating field, though if you wanna check those out. Speaker 1: We've done reviews, they should be linked in the description. So the overall construction of these beds are pretty similar, but there is one key difference that I want to point out. So on the base model of Purple Restore, you do have a layer of comfort foam that goes between the support coils and that gel Flex [00:02:30] grid. The way they did it on the Purple Restore premiere is quite a bit different and it's very unique. I haven't really seen this on any other mattress. So instead of having a flat layer of foam that goes between the coils and the grid, they actually have individually foam tipped coils, which is very interesting. I think they did this for a couple of reasons, namely, the Purple Store Premier is going to be softer than the other two beds in the Purple Premium collection, which we'll talk about here in a second. Speaker 1: And I also think they did this to try and improve the air flow a little bit more. So one thing that all purple beds have in common [00:03:00] is that they do a really nice job at sleeping temperature neutral. I wouldn't consider any purple mattress to be in the active cooling category because the cover isn't really noticeably cool to the touch. There aren't really any active cooling elements. The gel Flex grid provides a ton of airflow and the material itself just doesn't really retain heat like other foams cans. So you're gonna be getting really nice temperature regulation on both beds. I do think you might be getting slightly better airflow on the Restore premiere in comparison to the Baseline Restore, but I don't really think it should be a deciding factor for you. And probably the biggest practical difference between these two beds is gonna be that firmness. Speaker 1: [00:03:30] So both of these beds do come in a soft and a firm model, but I do think the Purple Restore premiere is gonna be noticeably softer than even the soft model of the Restore. So we tested the Restore Firm and we found that one to be around a medium firm on our firm to scale, which means it's gonna be a great option for back, stomach and combination sleepers. If you're a primary side sleeper, I would recommend going with either the Restore premiere or the soft model of the Restore. We haven't been able to test the Restore soft model yet, but based on everything we've gathered on these purple beds, I [00:04:00] would bet that one's gonna be around a flat medium, so much more accommodating. On the restore premiere, we tested the soft model and that one is extremely soft, lots of pressure leaf, we have that one at around a medium soft and R firmer scale, so really nice for strict side sleepers and certain combo sleepers. Speaker 1: And if we would also imagine not having tested the firm model yet, that it's also gonna be around a medium. So I would say the soft model of the Restore and the firm model of the premiere are roughly the same firmness level. And this is where I have a few gripes with [00:04:30] the Restore premiere. So one construction element I didn't mention is that the coils along the edges, along with some additional foam, really beef up that edge support and it goes along every single edge, including the head and the foot. So you wind up with the edges of the mattress being really firm, and if you wind up sleeping more toward the edges, it almost like pushes you back toward the center of the mattress where it's much softer. And because the coils are also reinforced on the head and the foot, it almost felt like I was sleeping in a slightly concave position, which was just a bit strange. Speaker 1: [00:05:00] Overall, I think this issue will be much less pronounced on the Restore premiere and the firm model, but it's just something we noted with the soft model. And then the last few big difference between these two beds is gonna come down to pricing. So for a queen size restore premier, you're looking at about $3,500 before any discounts. And for a queen size restore, you're looking at about $2,300 before any discounts. So a very significant price gap. We have seen sales on these beds already, so that is a good sign. Purple generally doesn't have discounts year round, but they have just revamped their entire mattress [00:05:30] lineup. So that might be the case going forward. Make sure you look down below in the description for what's current on both beds. And that leaves us with the question, who should consider getting the Purple Restore and who should get the Restore premiere? Speaker 1: And I think for the majority of people, just stick with the Restore. It's way more affordable and you don't have that sort of novel foam tipped coil system. Maybe that sounds great to you, but for me, I think just the more basic transition foam makes more sense and I think it's gonna be a more accommodating mattress overall. You do have the much, much softer option with the Restore premiere [00:06:00] if you are looking for maximum pressure relief. That does make some sense. It does have those funky edge support issues that I mentioned before, but maybe that's not a big deal to you. However, I think the Restore just makes way more sense, especially given that price point. But let's know what you think, where I sample in the comments, which are these two beds, would you select? And if you have any more questions, tons of stuff in the description to help you with your mattress search. So be sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful and interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But that's gonna do it for me. This is Own Seat at Home. I'll see you in the next one.