Purple Luxe Collection: Rejuvenate Mattress vs. Rejuvenate Plus 5:23 Watch Now

Purple Luxe Collection: Rejuvenate Mattress vs. Rejuvenate Plus

Jul 19, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So what are the actual differences between the Purple Rejuvenate Mattress and the upgraded Purple Rejuvenate Plus? We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm Sena, and we have a quick comparison for you between these two beds. In the purple luxe lineup, there are three beds in the purple luxe lineup. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to test the Purple Rejuvenate Premiere mattress yet, but we've thoroughly [00:00:30] tested the Rejuvenate and Rejuvenate Plus. And spoiler alert, these beds are very similar, but there's enough different that if you're trying to decide between the two, we should have that covered for you in today's video. If you don't mind this video helpfully understand, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel, and we're just gonna briefly cover the policy info. It should be on screen right now. Basically, this bed is gonna ship for free via white glove delivery, so you don't have to do any of the setup process, which is fantastic, and you do get the standard hundred night trial period and free return. Speaker 1: So a lot to like about the policies. We'll have more information about those down below in the description, but you're here for the [00:01:00] direct head head comparison. So let's start talking about how these beds are similar before we start talking about how they're different. So the first and biggest thing that these beds share is that they have roughly the same feel profile. So they both feature the purple gel flex grid, which is pretty much proprietary to purple and is featured in all of their mattresses. If we're looking at the Purple Essential collection and the purple premium collection, you pretty much sleep right on top of this gel flex grid, which gives those beds a very unique gel-like feel that you don't really find on any other mattress. But if [00:01:30] we're looking at the beds in the purple luxe lineup, including the Rejuvenate and the Rejuvenate plus, you actually have some layers of a more responsive, neutral comfort foam that goes above the gel flex grid. Speaker 1: So instead of getting that proprietary purple feel, you get more of a accommodating, responsive pillow top feel on both of these beds. The configurations of these foams in their respective constructions are slightly different, but I don't really think it affects the feel profile all that much. I do think on the Rejuvenate plus, you get a little bit more if you're really feeling for [00:02:00] it, you can kind of feel the grid underneath, but you just basically get the benefits of the grid, like the responsiveness in the airflow without getting that unique feel that some people love and some people don't. I think the feel of these beds are extremely accommodating, and I highly doubt people will find them to be uncomfortable. If you're seeking out more of a sink in conforming memory foam quality to your mattress, then I would look completely elsewhere because you're not really gonna find that with these beds from purple or any bed from purple. Speaker 1: Both beds also feature a zone support coil system, which is nice, which gives you a little bit more support [00:02:30] where you need it in the center third of your body where you carry the majority of your weight, and then a little more pressure relief on the outer thirds, which is always nice. So a lot of similarities with the construction of these beds. You get the same amount of gel flex grid, the foams are configured in slightly different ways, but you wind up getting pretty much the same feel I would say. I would also say these beds are pretty much equal in the categories of edge support, motion isolation, and temperature regulation. Temperature regulation is a huge selling point of purple, and it's not just marketing. I've slept on a purple bed for a very long time, check out my purple mattress five year in the description. Speaker 1: [00:03:00] And these beds do a great job at sleeping temperature neutral. They don't really heat up on you, and they have excellent airflow. So really good news to report there. So that's all the similarities between these two mattresses. Again, it's quite a lot because you know they're made from the same company, they're in this same lineup of mattresses. But let's start talking about their key differences now, starting with their firmness profile. So in our test, we found the Purple Rejuvenate mattress to be around a medium firm on our firmness scale, which means it's gonna be pretty ideal for back, stomach and combination sleepers. If you are a combination sleeper who spends [00:03:30] some of the night on their side, you'll probably be fine. But if you are a primary side sleeper, I'd recommend something softer like the Rejuvenate Plus on Purple's website, they say this mattress is the softest of the luxe lineup and our intestine, we found it to be around a flat medium, which means it's gonna be very accommodating for all sleeper types, including side sleepers. Speaker 1: So I would probably recommend the Rejuvenate Plus for side sleepers and couples and combo sleepers. But if you are more of a backer stomach sleeper, I think you'll probably prefer the firmest profile of the Rejuvenate. Then the last, or the big difference between these [00:04:00] two beds is gonna be pricing. Obviously the Rejuvenate Plus is meant to be an upgraded version of the Rejuvenate, and the price reflects that. All of the beds in purple's lux lineup are very expensive. There's really no getting around that. There's some of the most expensive beds we've ever tested over here. For a queen size purple Rejuvenate mattress, you're looking at about $5,500 for a queen size and for a Purple Rejuvenate Plus you're looking at about $6,500. So again, quite expensive. They are running a sale right now as in recording this video for the 4th of July, which knocks the price down 500 bucks, [00:04:30] which is always nice. Speaker 1: Now, purple doesn't generally run discounts year round. They will often do things around major holidays like the 4th of July. So if you're watching this video after the sale has passed, maybe wait for the next major holiday for a sale if you're trying to save the most money on one of these mattresses from purple. And that leaves us with the question, who should get the Rejuvenate and who should get the Rejuvenate Plus? And that is a pretty simple question to answer considering the overall price point of these two beds. I don't really think that's gonna be a deciding factor for you. And so the main deciding factor is gonna come down to firmness. [00:05:00] Do you want the more accommodating firmness in the medium profile of the Rejuvenate Plus, or are you more of a back sleeper or stomach sleeper? Who wants a firmer bed? Then I think the Rejuvenate makes way more sense. But let us know what you think or I down below in the comment section. Again, tons of stuff in the description to help you with your manager search. So be sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful or interesting, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But that's gonna do it for me. This is on and seen at home. See you in the next one.