Puffy Mattress Review: Reasons to Buy or Not Buy

Speaker 1: So Puffy is a pretty popular online brand, and we're gonna be talking about their flagship mattress in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am with cnet and we have our solar review of the original puffy mattress. Puffy does sort of a good bit or best model with their mattresses, and this is their most affordable and most popular bed, and we're gonna talk about everything you need to know about it, including what it's actually made of, what it's gonna feel like for you to sleep on, [00:00:30] how firm it is, how much it costs, and who should think about picking one up for themselves. That sounds good. You find this photo helpful, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. And it's gonna be a ton of info down below in the description, including discounts we can find to bring the price of the puffy mattress down and info on any of the bed you might be interested in. Let's just dive right into it by covering the policy info for the puffy mattress. Speaker 1: This is stuff like shipping returns, trial periods, and warranties. Now we do get sent out these beds for free so we can test them out and tell you all about them, but if you go on for yourself, you start with free bed in a box shipping. This is the online mattress standard. And even if you buy a mattress from [00:01:00] a brick and mortar store, there's a good chance it'll still be delivered in a box because it's just a very easy process. You bring the box inside, you open it up, you rip off all the plastic, and then you watch a new mattress inflate. Now there is a really good chance right when you unbox the mattress might look a little misshapen and it's probably gonna feel really soft like you might sink all the way down to your foundation or your floor if you lay down on it. Speaker 1: This is just because it needs time to fully inflate and reach the proper firmness level. So if this happens, don't worry about it. It's perfectly normal, just give it a day or two. And then once the bed arrives at your door, your trial period begins. Puffy gives you 101 nights. They really like that one [00:01:30] extra night from the usual 100 night standard. So you get a little over three months to sleep on the mattress at home to determine if you like it and you want to keep it. You said that you don't within the trial window, you can return it and get a full refund, which is really fantastic. It's virtually risk free as long as you don't go over the trial period. And then if you decide to keep to bed, this does come with a lifetime warranty. And when most brands say lifetime warranty, what they mean is that there's full protections in the first 10 years and then it kind of tapers off after that. Speaker 1: We'll try and link more warranty info down below in the description, but a lifetime [00:02:00] warranty is usually better than 10. So that's all the policy stuff. There's more info in the description if you wanna learn more, but let's get into the more interesting stuff now, like what this mattress is actually made of and what's gonna feel like forward to sleep on. So this is a 10 inch thick mattress with three foam layers underneath the cover. They like to say on Puffy's website that this is a five-layer mattress, but they're counting the top cover and the bottom cover, and we don't really count that. So this starts with six inches of dense support foam. This is pretty standard for pretty much any all foam mattress. This is just here so that you can actually [00:02:30] sleep on the mattress comfortably because without it you would just sink all the way down to the floor. Speaker 1: And then right above the support layer, you have a two inch thick layer of what they call climate comfort foam, which is essentially here to act as a transition layer. This is how many mattresses are designed because you want some kind of buffer between the top comfort layer above and the dense, denser port foam below. And then the top comfort layer is a gel memory foam that they like to call cooling cloud foam. This stuff kind of strikes a balance between a more traditional memory foam and a more responsive, soft, [00:03:00] neutral foam. You will lay down on it and it will conform to your body shape pretty nicely, but it's also much more responsive than a traditional dense, viscous memory foam. And that combined with the transition layer below gives the puffy mattress more of a soft neutral foam feel with a hint of memory foam. Speaker 1: The feel of this bed actually might be slightly dependent on your overall body weight because if you're a heavier individual, you'll sink into that top layer memory foam more, and you'll probably feel it to be a bit more of a memory foam mattress. But if you're a lightweight person, you'll probably feel it to be more of [00:03:30] that flat, soft neutral feel. So I would say the feel of the puffy mattress is very accommodating. I think most people will probably like it if you're specifically seeking out a traditional memory foam feel in your mattress. Even though this top layer is memory foam, I don't think it'll give you the feel that you're looking for. Puffy does make an upgraded version of the original puffy called the puffy lux hybrid, and that bed does have more of that classic memory foam feel you might be looking for. Speaker 1: And there's lots of other really good memory foam mattress options. We'll try and link down below in the description, but I think this has an accommodating feel that most people [00:04:00] should like. And then there is something I should mention for the cover of this mattress. It is pretty stain resistant and it is machine washable as well. That means you can unzip the cover and toss it in your washing machine for a deep clean, which can be pretty nice for somebody who might have allergy problems and really wants to give their mattresses a nice deep clean pretty regularly because otherwise you just have to spot clean it. And that can be pretty long and tedious. I wouldn't put the cover in the dryer after you wash it because that might make it shrink and [00:04:30] you definitely don't want your mattress covered to shrink. So I would try and hang dry it. Speaker 1: Let's move over to the subject of firmness now. And this is obviously another really important factor when selecting your next mattress. And we found the firmness of the puffy mattress to be pretty much as accommodating as its feel. It's around a flat medium, which means it should be able to accommodate all sleeping positions back some excite and combination. A medium firmness works especially well for couples who maybe can't quite agree on firmness and just want one. That should work pretty well for both of you and for combination sleepers who spend part of the night in one position and then another part in [00:05:00] another one. So medium firmness generally pretty accommodating. Puffy does make softer mattress options, but they don't make anything especially firm. So if you are a shake back or stomach sleeper looking for a very firm mattress, I would point you elsewhere. And then the last really big subject we need to talk about is pricing. Speaker 1: That's obviously another really important factor. If a mattress doesn't fit your budget, then you're gonna find something else. And fortunately, the Puffy Original Mattress is a fairly affordable mattress. Once you factor in discounts, it has an MSRP of around $1,800 for a queen size, which is [00:05:30] in my opinion, pretty excessive for a three layer all film mattress. However, puffy as a brand is one of those that sets really high MSRP and offers super steep discounts, and that's pretty much year round. So once you do factor in discounts, I would expect you should pay just shy of $1,100 for a Queen's size. Now on P'S website, they'll usually have like a countdown clock at the top of the page. That's like the deal only lasts for a couple more hours, you gotta buy right now. I wouldn't listen to that. The deals that we see are pretty [00:06:00] much all the time. Speaker 1: Pricing is always subject to change though, so make sure you look down below in the description for what's current on the Puffy Original mattress. But I would expect it to be somewhere around a grand or a little bit more most of the year. And that leads to the question, who should think about picking up the puffy mattress for themselves? And I think that's a pretty wide range of people. This bed is really accommodating with its firmness and feel and it's pretty affordable as well. It compares pretty well to other brands, popular flagship mattresses like the Casper Mattress and the Lisa Original. So if you want an affordable [00:06:30] all foam mattress that's pretty accommodating, puffy is a solid overall choice, but love us. So what you think, write us in the comments. We'll love to get your thoughts. And again, tons of stuff in the description. So be sure to take a look. Lots of stuff to help you with your online mattress search. If you found this video helpful or interesting, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But that's gonna do it for me. This is Onus Scene at Home. I'll see you the next one.