CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Protect your data on Facebook "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Tech
Minute
Protect your data on Facebook
Here are three ways to avoid sharing your personal information with advertisers and firms like Cambridge Analytics.
1:04
/
March 30, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Protect your data on Facebook.
Coming up next
3 ways to fix a broken screen
3 Facebook tips for less spam and more views
How to improve sleep using tech
The hottest phones announced at MWC in 60 seconds
Get to know Google Pay
How to decide on a smart speaker
Valentine's Day gifts ideas for procrastinators
3 ways to follow the Super Bowl for free
Instagram settings to change right away
How to recycle your old phone or electronics
Latest
Tech Industry videos
Apple's new privacy features, Trump slams Amazon
1:19
March 30, 2018
Today's major tech stories include Apple's new privacy features, Microsoft and Snapchat shaking up their staffs, and Trump criticizing...
Play video
Tim Cook takes jab at Facebook, April Fools' web pranks begin
1:24
March 29, 2018
Today's major tech stories include Apple's CEO sharing his thoughts as Facebook vows to change privacy settings. Plus, beware early...
Play video
Facebook needs to regain the public's trust, says New York AG
1:38
March 28, 2018
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says it's in the best interest of Facebook to be transparent about whole Cambridge Analytica...
Play video
FTC looking into Facebook privacy practices, Apple to spend $1B on original content
1:14
March 27, 2018
Today's major tech stories include the Federal Trade Commission's probe into Facebook's privacy practices following the Cambridge Analytica...
Play video
Facebook deals with Cambridge Analytica fallout, Google Assistant gets a new trick
2:08
March 24, 2018
In this week's wrap-up, Facebook vows to change its ways after the misuse of data from tens of millions of users came to light. In...
Play video
3 ways to fix a broken screen
1:06
March 23, 2018
Get your shattered phone screen back to working order even if you're out of warranty.
Play video
Covert gun detection looks to prevent mass shootings
1:46
March 23, 2018
The PatScan radar system developed by Patriot One Technologies discreetly scans for concealed weapons in places like hotels, casinos...
Play video
Best Buy breaks up with Huawei, Mozilla drops Facebook ads
1:12
March 23, 2018
Today's major tech stories include Best Buy avoiding Huawei phones, Mozilla stopping ads on Facebook and Trump pushed for a tech and...
Play video