Project Leonardo: New PlayStation Accessibility Controller Revealed at CES 2023

Jan 5, 2023 Gaming

Speaker 1: PSVR two is just the latest example of innovation from PlayStation. We're always challenging ourselves to create new play experiences for our community of gamers around the world. As that community continues to grow with new players, it's our mission to make those experiences accessible to all gamers regardless of their physical abilities. Today I'm thrilled to announce our next step in the journey to make gaming more [00:00:30] accessible. Project Leonardo our code name for a new PS five accessibility controller kit that will allow players with disabilities to play more easily, more comfortably, and for longer periods. Project Leonardo is highly customizable, thank you, and works out of the box, providing a robust kit of swappable components and a suite of software options on PS five. It's a true canvas that [00:01:00] enables many gamers with disabilities to craft their own play experience. It can be used as a standalone controller or paired with a second project, Leonard Auto Controller, or a dual sense wireless controller. We'd like to thank wonderful organizations like Able Gamers, special Effect Stack Up, and several other accessibility experts who are supporting us on this journey, and we can't wait to share more details soon.