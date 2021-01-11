Project Alder Lake: Intel teases its new high-end, ultra-thin gaming processor
I want to give you a sneak peek of our next generation processor, codenamed otter Lake, coming to market in the second half of 2021.
This processor is a significant breakthrough in x86 architecture, as it combines both high performance cores and high efficiency cores into a single product.
And here it is, for the first time publicly anywhere already powered on and running Windows.
Alder lake is also our first processor built on a new enhanced version of 10 nanometre superfun with faster transistors and improvement capacitor It'll be the foundation for leadership, desktop, and mobile processors that deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient real-world compute usages moving forward.
You can expect this and many other groundbreaking technologies across Intel's entire portfolio, cloud, edge, and client to launch in 2021.
And with that, I want to thank everyone for joining us today.
Here's to a healthy, happy, and wonderful new year.
Thank you.
