Project Alder Lake: Intel teases its new high-end, ultra-thin gaming processor

Transcript
I want to give you a sneak peek of our next generation processor, codenamed otter Lake, coming to market in the second half of 2021. This processor is a significant breakthrough in x86 architecture, as it combines both high performance cores and high efficiency cores into a single product. And here it is, for the first time publicly anywhere already powered on and running Windows. Alder lake is also our first processor built on a new enhanced version of 10 nanometre superfun with faster transistors and improvement capacitor It'll be the foundation for leadership, desktop, and mobile processors that deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient real-world compute usages moving forward. You can expect this and many other groundbreaking technologies across Intel's entire portfolio, cloud, edge, and client to launch in 2021. And with that, I want to thank everyone for joining us today. Here's to a healthy, happy, and wonderful new year. Thank you.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

96 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1396 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Chance the Rapper appears at Intel's CES 2021 presentation, speaks on education

2:17

TCL unveils its new 20 series phones

4:07

TCL shows off new rollable phone and scrollable display at CES 2021

2:30

Panasonic's got a new OLED TV with AI baked in at CES 2021

1:18

Samsung introduces really, really smart robovac at CES 2021

3:50

LG shows Cloi UV germ fighting bot at CES 2021

1:04

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

OptiBP measures blood pressure from your phone

6:05

The future of vertical farming is hiding in this shipping container

3:37

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Kohler's crazy bathtub highlights a CES lineup of smart fixtures

5:22

Samsung introduces really, really smart robovac at CES 2021

3:50

LG introduces OLED TV with new UI at CES 2021

3:42

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Hands-on with Motorola's 2021 budget phone lineup

7:18

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 gets cheaper, louder for CES

3:20

Samsung's new Neo QLED TVs promise better picture, gaming extras in 2021

5:00

The Frame TV from Samsung gets slimmer with more custom bezel choices for 2021

2:27

Riding the Walkcar, the 'laptop with wheels'

4:23

Vizio Elevate soundbar lifts the roof with Dolby Atmos

3:37

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54