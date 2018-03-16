Print images on your beer with malt-based ink

CNET First Look
Print images on your beer with malt-based inkBeer Ripples lets you customize a cold one in under 12 seconds using malt-based ink. Don't worry, your pint may look different, but it'll taste the same.
Transcript
[MUSIC] I am standing next to the [UNKNOWN] beer printer. No it doesn't print beer. What it does it prints onto beer. So thankfully I've got a glass here. I'm going to put it on the base. On the top I've got a selection of all kinds of items that I want to print. Let say It's beer o'clock. [BLANK_AUDIO] So the base raises. [MUSIC] You could hear it working, little whirring. It sounds like an old school projector. And let's see how it looks. It's actually using a malt based ink and they assured me at beer ripples it will not affect the taste whatsoever. Let's see how it tastes. As long as there's a head on this, this print out will remain so unless I drink this whole thing right now, you're going to still see that. So you can see it's kinda decaying over time But then again, it's printed on liquid. The machine itself cost around $3000. Obviously not meant for the consumer market. It's meant to be more in bars, hospitality areas. I bet you see this at conventions everywhere. And the idea is you can have other messages printed onto these beers. Just brew it and keep calm beer we trust, just drink it. And they also have the ability to [UNKNOWN] with other customers at the bar if you wanted to. But I don't know how strong you'll gain this. So the ripples printer works with the ripples app. Any consumer can download the ripples app. It will tell you where you can find the location that has one of the printers Then you can send your own picture, if you wanted to, to that location. You then say hey, that's my number there, can you give me number one. Boom. You'll have a beer with your face on it if you wanted to. If you're wondering how long will this take, will this add some horrible time between you ordering the beer and getting the beer? That's not going to be a problem. This thing prints out very quickly. The only thing that changes the time is how long it takes for this platform to go up and down. The printing itself takes about the same time for any image. The Beer Ripples printer is going to be in locations in US and Canada. Again, if you wanna find out what location has one you better use the app. You know I think I'm gonna print out something really, really rich and I need a really rich beer for that. So I'm gonna put this beer right in and I'm gonna select This fellow. [MUSIC] All right, now the moment. There it is, Brian Cooley. I'm gonna drink it in, man. Sorry Brian. [MUSIC] Tastes like Road Show.