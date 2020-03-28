Prime Video Cinema unveiled, next iPhone might be delayed

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week. It's unlikely you'll be able to head to the movie theater in the next few weeks, so you'll be pleased to hear Amazon is launching a new hub on Prime Video with all the Hollywood movies you thought you'd be watching right now. The new hub, called Prime Video Cinema Includes a number of NBC-Universal films that were scheduled to play in theaters this month, including The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Emma. Disney-Pixar's Onward is also available on the service, and each film costs 18.49. Reviews of the newest iPad Pro are out, and while the latest Apple tablet has beefed up features and specs, Doesn't necessarily represent a huge jump from its recent predecessor. It's got the same design as the 2018 model, no apps to test its new AR functionality with and it's not really noticeably faster either. For the full review, you can check out CNET and finally the next iPhone expected to be unveiled in the fall might be delayed. According to a report in a chi, which cites anonymous sources with direct knowledge of Apple's internal discussions, Apple still may face supply chain issues due to China's earlier aggressive shutdowns to combat the virus. Sources also said also Apple is concerned that people might not be as excited to upgrade their phones in the middle of a pandemic. You stay up to date with the latest, visiting CNET

