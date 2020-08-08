President effectively bans TikTok, Samsung Unpacked

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week. President has effectively banned Tick Tock unless it can find a US buyer within 45 days. The order bans transactions with bytedance. The apps Chinese owner, a move that could potentially affect app stores that distribute the popular software in the US A similar order target's WeChat a messaging app owned by Chinese giant Tencent. Project X cloud Xbox game streaming feature will launch officially on September 15 for Android devices, and be included as a part of Xbox game pass ultimate subscription. The company says it's committed to launching future Xbox Game Studio titles in game pass alongside their respective release dates. And finally at Samsung's unpacked event, the company revealed its newest lineup of flagship devices. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is its premium smartphone with powerful processing specs. Curved screen support for 120 hertz refresh rates and expandable memory via and micro SD card slot. The standard note 20 doesn't have those features, but it does share several perks with the ultra like support for 5G in 8k video recording. Samsung showed off ultra wideband technology that will help power androids new nearby share feature and a partnership with Microsoft that allows users to sync the phones to Windows desktop and C. Microsoft also partnered with Samsung to bring Xbox game pass to the note 20 lineup, which includes Xbox game streaming, The note 20 and note 20 Ultra will cost 1000 and 1300 dollars respectively, and pre orders begin on August 6, and it will be available on August 21. [MUSIC] For everything else Samsung announced and more, you can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

91 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

860 episodes

The Daily Charge

963 episodes

What the Future

342 episodes

Tech Today

1263 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

TikTok ban: What you need to know

2:23

How Black Girls Code is driving change in the tech industry

23:43

CISA director: Paper record key to keeping 2020 election secure

5:22

Blackhat 2020: Tech community must help secure elections

5:06

SpaceX Starship prototype takes first 'hop'

1:01

Phil Schiller no longer Apple's head of marketing

1:59

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Samsung Tab S7+ wants to be your work-from-home tablet

6:40

The best docuseries on Netflix for 2020 (so far)

4:23

Sony WH-1000XM4: The best noise-canceling headphone gets better

6:42

Galaxy Buds Live are the most innovative true wireless headphones of 2020

6:35

Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

4:08

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

New 27-inch iMac is Apple's summer surprise

5:56

Galaxy Buds Live are the most innovative true wireless headphones of 2020

6:35

Samsung Tab S7+ wants to be your work-from-home tablet

6:40

Galaxy Z Fold 2: Samsung goes all in on foldable phones

5:15

Apple gives the 27-inch iMac a major revamp

5:13

Pixel 4A review: Impressive camera and a battery that beats the iPhone SE

5:09

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02