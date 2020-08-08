President effectively bans TikTok, Samsung Unpacked
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week.
President has effectively banned Tick Tock unless it can find a US buyer within 45 days.
The order bans transactions with bytedance.
The apps Chinese owner, a move that could potentially affect app stores that distribute the popular software in the US A similar order target's WeChat a messaging app owned by Chinese giant Tencent.
Project X cloud Xbox game streaming feature will launch officially on September 15 for Android devices, and be included as a part of Xbox game pass ultimate subscription.
The company says it's committed to launching future Xbox Game Studio titles in game pass alongside their respective release dates.
And finally at Samsung's unpacked event, the company revealed its newest lineup of flagship devices.
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is its premium smartphone with powerful processing specs.
Curved screen support for 120 hertz refresh rates and expandable memory via and micro SD card slot.
The standard note 20 doesn't have those features, but it does share several perks with the ultra like support for 5G in 8k video recording.
Samsung showed off ultra wideband technology that will help power androids new nearby share feature and a partnership with Microsoft that allows users to sync the phones to Windows desktop and C.
Microsoft also partnered with Samsung to bring Xbox game pass to the note 20 lineup, which includes Xbox game streaming, The note 20 and note 20 Ultra will cost 1000 and 1300 dollars respectively, and pre orders begin on August 6, and it will be available on August 21.
[MUSIC]
For everything else Samsung announced and more, you can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET
