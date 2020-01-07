This waterproof drone captures video in any weather
Transcript
[MUSIC]
We are at power visions booth here at CES 2020.
We are looking at the power egg x. This is a waterproof drone that is the ultimate tool for selfies in any weather conditions.
At CES 2020 we've seen plenty of drones that can fly, a few that can swim.
But the new PowerEgg X is the first one I've seen that can fly through the rain, or a waterfall, for that matter.
And if that alone was its one innovation, I'd be impressed.
But the PowerEgg X is a multi-faceted device with a bunch of other cool tricks up its sleeve.
Detach the egg from its propellers and you have a killer 4k handheld video camera with a triple axis motorized gimbal.
That means you're always gonna end up with smooth, super high quality video.
And you can also **** the power egg onto a tripod and use its autonomous selfie camera Equipped with the company's own proprietary facial recognition technology to follow you through a 170 degree field of motion.
PowerVision has also equipped the PowerEgg X with audio synching capabilities.
So you can record yourself right through your phone's microphone, even wireless headphones, and effortlessly lay it over your video.
The Power EggX is a throughly full featured video aerial self view recording machine.
The drone itself starts at about $900 bucks.
But the company is also selling a number of accessories including the waterproof shell and flotation equipped pontoons that allow them to take off and land from the water.
[MUSIC]
Drones are making a major splash at CES 2020.
But the power egg X is the only one capable of flying right through it.
The power egg X starts at 899.
It's available today.
Stay tuned to cnet for all of the news from CES 2020.
[NOISE]
Up Next
IntheKeg is a $10,000 monolithic machine that brews beer
3:10
The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept hits the stage at CES
1:53
The Best Of CES 2020
18:37
Cyrcle Phone flaunts a striking round design
2:03
Sex tech continues to impress at CES
18:55
Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison talks retro tech live from CES
18:30
First look: Nikon 780 packs mirrorless features into a DSLR body
3:11
The best laptops from CES 2020
19:03
Sepura turns your garbage disposal into a composter
2:47
Pawn Stars shows us an old wood telephone worth as much as an...