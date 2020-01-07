This waterproof drone captures video in any weather

Transcript
[MUSIC] We are at power visions booth here at CES 2020. We are looking at the power egg x. This is a waterproof drone that is the ultimate tool for selfies in any weather conditions. At CES 2020 we've seen plenty of drones that can fly, a few that can swim. But the new PowerEgg X is the first one I've seen that can fly through the rain, or a waterfall, for that matter. And if that alone was its one innovation, I'd be impressed. But the PowerEgg X is a multi-faceted device with a bunch of other cool tricks up its sleeve. Detach the egg from its propellers and you have a killer 4k handheld video camera with a triple axis motorized gimbal. That means you're always gonna end up with smooth, super high quality video. And you can also **** the power egg onto a tripod and use its autonomous selfie camera Equipped with the company's own proprietary facial recognition technology to follow you through a 170 degree field of motion. PowerVision has also equipped the PowerEgg X with audio synching capabilities. So you can record yourself right through your phone's microphone, even wireless headphones, and effortlessly lay it over your video. The Power EggX is a throughly full featured video aerial self view recording machine. The drone itself starts at about $900 bucks. But the company is also selling a number of accessories including the waterproof shell and flotation equipped pontoons that allow them to take off and land from the water. [MUSIC] Drones are making a major splash at CES 2020. But the power egg X is the only one capable of flying right through it. The power egg X starts at 899. It's available today. Stay tuned to cnet for all of the news from CES 2020. [NOISE]

