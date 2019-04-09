Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods 2: which one to choose?
Transcript
Apple announced too wireless ear buds within a few weeks of each other.
The second generation Ear Pods and the Power Beat Pro.
Too rivals from the same company competing for your ear time.
Which one should you get.
I'm breaking down the biggest differences between the Ear Pods and the Power Beats To help you figure that out.
Now just keep in mind that you may have to wait a little bit longer for those power beats because they're not gonna be available until May this year.
Let's start with design, the most obvious difference.
The ear pads are sleek and functional while the power beats are sportier and clunkier but with a more secure fit.
If you're using them as everyday buds, the lighter fill of the ear pads might be ideal.
But if you're gonna be working out with them, the power beats Have the upper hand.
For starters, they'll actually stay in place when you are bouncing up and down.
Thanks to the in ear tips and the over the ear hooks.
And unlike the air pods, these are water resistant.
So you don't have to worry about those intense sweat sessions.
The ear pods only come in white while the powerbeats pro come in white, navy, moss and black.
With a black charging case.
And speaking of that charging case, it looks massive it's roughly 3 times the size of the AirPods case and they don't have a wireless charging option.
Now they both charge via lightning cable, but you can pay extra to get a wireless charging case with your AirPods.
The other deciding factor is the price.
$250 for the Powerbeats Pro versus $160 for the AirPods with the regular charging case.
But if sound quality is you main concern.
The power beats pro might be worth the extra 90 bucks.
the tighter fit of the power beats means they provide better sound isolation while the more open design of the air pods let in more ambient noise.
But it's not just about the fit, Apple says sound quality was their top priority when creating the power beats pro, and senate David Connor Kenneth test, he says the beats have a richer cleaner sound, and big bass than the Airpods,
In terms of call quality, they both have multiple microphones and claim to be able to filter out ambient noise as you are making the call, now we haven't tested this out for ourselves.
So we don't know which one is better than the other.
Under the hood, the both have Apple's new H1 chip, which lets them pair seamlessly with your iOS devices, let you summon Siri to turn up the volume or control your music hands-free, and support Bluetooth 5.
They also have sensors that detect when you've taken them out of your ear, to pause.
The ear pods have a double tap function that lets you play and pause songs or skip forward without reaching for your phone, while the power bits have physical buttons that let you control your music and adjust the volume.
They also work with non IOS devices, but you'll lose some of the pairing features and you don't get that free voice assistance.
If you factor in the charge on the actual buds plus the extra charge in the case, you'll get about 24 hours of listening time from both.
But i you're looking at just the buds, the Powerbeats will outlast the AirPods by about four hours, nine versus five hours of listening time.
But that's according to Apple.
We still have to test this one out as well.
Now that you know the basic differences between these two buds, hopefully you can make a better decision about which one's right for you.
And if you still have any questions, we will be doing an in-depth comparison in the coming months.
In the meantime, you can leave me your comments on which one you think is best.