PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller
Speaker 1: This is the PlayStation Access Controller, a new accessibility focus controller for the PSS five. It's coming out later this year and we just got our hands on it. The access controller is an incredibly customizable controller, aimed at helping gamers with disabilities, have a more comfortable experience when you use the standard dual sense controller for the PlayStation five. It has one orientation for use, hands at the side with two planes of buttons flat across the top and in the front. Unfortunately, many people can't use this controller this way due to factors [00:00:30] like the buttons being too small or densely packed together. As such, players with impaired motor control often have to adapt themselves around the controller. The axis flips this by making the controller adapt to the player's needs, and if the gamer's needs change, it can continue to change too. Unlike the dual sense, it has no preferred orientation. Speaker 1: You can position it in any direction you'd like and set the PSS five to read it appropriately. It features a joystick that can be swapped for several different cab types. It can also be slid and locked closer and further from the base. [00:01:00] The base has eight standard inputs arranged in a circle and one large button in the middle. You can assign these to whatever controller input you'd like. Multiple buttons can also have the same function. For example, if you'd like the X input to show up in two separate places. Players can even assign multiple functions to a single button, such as pairing L three and R three, together a common but somewhat awkward request in games that requires players to press in, both the controllers analog sticks. At the same time, these large white buttons magnetize into place [00:01:30] and you can slot in labels to help you remember. Speaker 1: Personally, I found the removal process a bit challenging, so I wouldn't be surprised if someone needed assistance when first setting this up. Toggle mode is a new function for the access controller. Often racing games will require the player to hold down the R two button to continually have their race car accelerate. Unfortunately, this constant hold can be challenging for some people. Toggle mode allows you to tap a button once and the game will read it as a continual press. Similar to holding down the shift key versus using caps lock on a keyboard. [00:02:00] Now when racing, the player has one less input to worry about and only has to focus on steering and using the brakes using the controller felt great. The buttons were secure and sturdy, and the number of different shapes was great to see. PlayStation mentioned that there will be a one to two week immersion period in order to get used to a new controller layout. Speaker 1: Personally, I did have to kind of rewire my brain to remember where everything was in the short time I had with it. Along the side of the axis are four, 3.5 millimeter inputs for attaching additional accessories. [00:02:30] PlayStation is partnering with Logitech for a number of these, and we were shown some of the extra buttons, levers, and inputs you'd be able to connect underneath. The controller is a rubberized base to help it stay in place when on a table or wheelchair tray and three screw slots for tripod attachment. The access controller can also be paired with multiple additional controllers, whether that be a second axis or a standard dual sense. This opens up further customization options depending on the gamer's needs. For example, the left hand can a dual sense for character [00:03:00] movement while the right hand uses the access to avoid the densely packed face buttons. Speaker 1: On the standard controller located just under the analog stick is the profile button. The access supports up to three profiles that it can toggle between just by pressing the button. This allows users to assign different layouts and orientations for different games. This was great to see because the same configuration doesn't always work for every situation. This ease of use extends to the package design that the controller comes in. The box is configured to allow you to open everything with one hand. [00:03:30] Everything inside is laid out flat in front of you with nothing overlapping or hidden away. We were told the PlayStation Access controller has a battery life similar to the dual sense, which puts it around seven to nine hours. It's releasing on December 6th for $90 and is available for pre-order now. It's great that PlayStation is thinking about accessibility like this. Let us know your thoughts in the comments and thanks for watching.
Up Next
Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange
Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange
PlayStation Portal Gaming Handheld: Hands-On
PlayStation Portal Gaming Handheld: Hands-On
PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld
PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld
Setting Up the PlayStation VR2
Setting Up the PlayStation VR2
We Wore Really Portable VR Haptic Gloves
We Wore Really Portable VR Haptic Gloves
xScreen vs. Depgi: The Battle for a Portable Xbox:
xScreen vs. Depgi: The Battle for a Portable Xbox:
Former Nintendo President Talks Success and Where He's Headed
Former Nintendo President Talks Success and Where He's Headed
Walking the PAX West 2022 Show Floor
Walking the PAX West 2022 Show Floor
Geoff Keighley, the Man Behind Summer Game Fest
Geoff Keighley, the Man Behind Summer Game Fest
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller
PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller
Living With the Fitbit Charge 6
Living With the Fitbit Charge 6
Pixel 8 Pro Problems
Pixel 8 Pro Problems
Best Memory Foam Mattress: According to a Sleep Expert
Best Memory Foam Mattress: According to a Sleep Expert
Review: We Tested the Google Pixel 8 and Its AI Features
Review: We Tested the Google Pixel 8 and Its AI Features
Google Pixel Watch 2 Review: Steps in the Right Direction
Google Pixel Watch 2 Review: Steps in the Right Direction
Most Popular All most popular
LG G3 vs. Samsung S95C OLED: Which high-end TV has the best picture?
LG G3 vs. Samsung S95C OLED: Which high-end TV has the best picture?
Everything Samsung Announced at SDC 2023 in 8 Minutes
Everything Samsung Announced at SDC 2023 in 8 Minutes
iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More
iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More
PlayStation 5 Slim Announced: Everything You Need to Know
PlayStation 5 Slim Announced: Everything You Need to Know
Pixel Watch 2 First Look: Google's Smartwatch Gets An Upgrade
Pixel Watch 2 First Look: Google's Smartwatch Gets An Upgrade
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look
Latest Products All latest products
300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play
Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play
Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive
Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps