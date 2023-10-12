PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller
PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller
3:56
Watch Now

PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller

Video Games
Speaker 1: This is the PlayStation Access Controller, a new accessibility focus controller for the PSS five. It's coming out later this year and we just got our hands on it. The access controller is an incredibly customizable controller, aimed at helping gamers with disabilities, have a more comfortable experience when you use the standard dual sense controller for the PlayStation five. It has one orientation for use, hands at the side with two planes of buttons flat across the top and in the front. Unfortunately, many people can't use this controller this way due to factors [00:00:30] like the buttons being too small or densely packed together. As such, players with impaired motor control often have to adapt themselves around the controller. The axis flips this by making the controller adapt to the player's needs, and if the gamer's needs change, it can continue to change too. Unlike the dual sense, it has no preferred orientation. Speaker 1: You can position it in any direction you'd like and set the PSS five to read it appropriately. It features a joystick that can be swapped for several different cab types. It can also be slid and locked closer and further from the base. [00:01:00] The base has eight standard inputs arranged in a circle and one large button in the middle. You can assign these to whatever controller input you'd like. Multiple buttons can also have the same function. For example, if you'd like the X input to show up in two separate places. Players can even assign multiple functions to a single button, such as pairing L three and R three, together a common but somewhat awkward request in games that requires players to press in, both the controllers analog sticks. At the same time, these large white buttons magnetize into place [00:01:30] and you can slot in labels to help you remember. Speaker 1: Personally, I found the removal process a bit challenging, so I wouldn't be surprised if someone needed assistance when first setting this up. Toggle mode is a new function for the access controller. Often racing games will require the player to hold down the R two button to continually have their race car accelerate. Unfortunately, this constant hold can be challenging for some people. Toggle mode allows you to tap a button once and the game will read it as a continual press. Similar to holding down the shift key versus using caps lock on a keyboard. [00:02:00] Now when racing, the player has one less input to worry about and only has to focus on steering and using the brakes using the controller felt great. The buttons were secure and sturdy, and the number of different shapes was great to see. PlayStation mentioned that there will be a one to two week immersion period in order to get used to a new controller layout. Speaker 1: Personally, I did have to kind of rewire my brain to remember where everything was in the short time I had with it. Along the side of the axis are four, 3.5 millimeter inputs for attaching additional accessories. [00:02:30] PlayStation is partnering with Logitech for a number of these, and we were shown some of the extra buttons, levers, and inputs you'd be able to connect underneath. The controller is a rubberized base to help it stay in place when on a table or wheelchair tray and three screw slots for tripod attachment. The access controller can also be paired with multiple additional controllers, whether that be a second axis or a standard dual sense. This opens up further customization options depending on the gamer's needs. For example, the left hand can a dual sense for character [00:03:00] movement while the right hand uses the access to avoid the densely packed face buttons. Speaker 1: On the standard controller located just under the analog stick is the profile button. The access supports up to three profiles that it can toggle between just by pressing the button. This allows users to assign different layouts and orientations for different games. This was great to see because the same configuration doesn't always work for every situation. This ease of use extends to the package design that the controller comes in. The box is configured to allow you to open everything with one hand. [00:03:30] Everything inside is laid out flat in front of you with nothing overlapping or hidden away. We were told the PlayStation Access controller has a battery life similar to the dual sense, which puts it around seven to nine hours. It's releasing on December 6th for $90 and is available for pre-order now. It's great that PlayStation is thinking about accessibility like this. Let us know your thoughts in the comments and thanks for watching.

Up Next

PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller
p1019278-00-00-00-00-still002.png

Up Next

PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller

Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange
4k60-s-001-002-1-mp4-00-30-33-06-still001-00-00-00-00-still001.png

Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange

PlayStation Portal Gaming Handheld: Hands-On
p1015114

PlayStation Portal Gaming Handheld: Hands-On

PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld
230525-yt-project-q-revealed-explained-3

PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld

Setting Up the PlayStation VR2
psvr2howto-sb-v2-00-04-11-20-still001.png

Setting Up the PlayStation VR2

We Wore Really Portable VR Haptic Gloves
ytstill

We Wore Really Portable VR Haptic Gloves

xScreen vs. Depgi: The Battle for a Portable Xbox:
221108-site-xbox-monitor-vs

xScreen vs. Depgi: The Battle for a Portable Xbox:

Former Nintendo President Talks Success and Where He's Headed
yt-reggie-fils-aime-v4

Former Nintendo President Talks Success and Where He's Headed

Walking the PAX West 2022 Show Floor
pax-060922-port-00-00-30-16-still003.png

Walking the PAX West 2022 Show Floor

Geoff Keighley, the Man Behind Summer Game Fest
220614-yt-geoff-keighley-interview-site

Geoff Keighley, the Man Behind Summer Game Fest

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller
p1019278-00-00-00-00-still002.png

PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller

Living With the Fitbit Charge 6
fitbitpic

Living With the Fitbit Charge 6

Pixel 8 Pro Problems
pixel-111023-land-00-00-05-10-still001.png

Pixel 8 Pro Problems

Best Memory Foam Mattress: According to a Sleep Expert
A mattress against a colorful background with a man in a black sweater in the front.

Best Memory Foam Mattress: According to a Sleep Expert

Review: We Tested the Google Pixel 8 and Its AI Features
pixel8

Review: We Tested the Google Pixel 8 and Its AI Features

Google Pixel Watch 2 Review: Steps in the Right Direction
pixel-watch-review-seq-00-07-12-03-still006

Google Pixel Watch 2 Review: Steps in the Right Direction

Most Popular All most popular

LG G3 vs. Samsung S95C OLED: Which high-end TV has the best picture?
samsunglgcompare-v2-00-00-57-06-still001

LG G3 vs. Samsung S95C OLED: Which high-end TV has the best picture?

Everything Samsung Announced at SDC 2023 in 8 Minutes
231015-yt-smarttag-v04

Everything Samsung Announced at SDC 2023 in 8 Minutes

iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More
one-more-thing-cnet-00-07-22-23-still005

iOS 17 Still Holds Surprises: Overheating Fix, Podcast Changes and More

PlayStation 5 Slim Announced: Everything You Need to Know
ps5-slim

PlayStation 5 Slim Announced: Everything You Need to Know

Pixel Watch 2 First Look: Google's Smartwatch Gets An Upgrade
pixel-watch-2-seq-copy-01-cnet-cnet-00-07-41-08-still004

Pixel Watch 2 First Look: Google's Smartwatch Gets An Upgrade

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look
p1021184

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look

Latest Products All latest products

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
hondapic2

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
raybanglassescnet

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram

Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play
new-vizio-tvs-cnet-00-00-41-11-still001.png

Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
amazon-reveals-new-ring-and-blink-cameras-00-04-09-02-still001

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
cnet-thumbnail-amazonevent-kids-site

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users

Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive
iphone15pro-promax-review-clean

Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
how-to-record-your-screen-in-windows-11-00-00-48-13-still002

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
copilot-clean

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
how-to-blur-your-house-in-google-maps-1b

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps