Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7A: How Do the Specs Stack Up?

May 11, 2023 Phones

Speaker 1: Google's new pixel seven A has arrived, offering a more affordable alternative to last year's pixel seven. Let's take a look at how the specs of the budget seven A compared to those of the more premium pixel seven. That way if you're in the market for a new pixel phone, you can get a better idea of which one's right for you. Speaker 1: And remember that the specs can only tell us so much. So be sure to subscribe to CNET to see our seven A review starting with [00:00:30] appearance. The pixel seven and seven A look really similar, both feature that middle camera bar with a cutout for the camera lenses that Google introduced with the pixel seven. But there are some differences in color options between the phones while both devices come in snow, that's where their shared colors end the pixel seven A also comes in charcoal C and coral. While you can get the pixel seven in obsidian and lemon grass, the pixel seven A has a 6.1 inch O lead display with a 2,400 by 10 80 pixel resolution, 90 [00:01:00] hertz refresh rate and Corning gorilla glass three cover glass. The pixel seven has a slightly larger 6.3 inch O lead display also with that 2,400 by 10 80 pixel resolution and 90 hertz refresh rate. Speaker 1: And Corning gorilla glass Victus cover glass. So the pixel seven screen is a little bit bigger than the pixel seven A's and features what Corning claims is more durable. Gorilla glass victus cover glass. But other than that the displays on these two phones are pretty much the same. The pixel seven A is nine millimeters thick and 193.5 [00:01:30] grams while the pixel seven is 8.7 millimeters thick and 197 grams. So the pixel seven A is slightly thicker but ultimately still a little lighter than the pixel seven. The pixel seven A only offers a 128 gigabyte storage option while the pixel seven offers 128 and 256 gigabyte storage options. But both phones do have eight gigabytes of ram, which is exciting because the pixel seven a's predecessor. The pixel six A only has six gigabytes of Bram, so the seven A got a memory boost. Both [00:02:00] phones are powered by Google's latest tenser G two processor, which was introduced with the Pixel seven last year, Speaker 1: Both the pixel seven and seven. A feature a dual rear camera system with wide and ultra wide cameras. The Pixel seven A has a 64 megapixel wide camera with an F 1.89 lens and an 80 degree field of view, as well as a 13 megapixel ultra wide camera with an F 2.2 lens and a 120 degree field of view. The Pixel seven has a 50 megapixel [00:02:30] wide camera with an F 1.85 lens and an 82 degree field of view, plus a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera with an F 2.2 lens and a 114 degree field of view for those selfies. The Pixel seven A has a 13 megapixel front camera with an F 2.2 lens and a 95 degree ultra wide field of view. And the Pixel seven has a 10.8 megapixel front camera with an F 2.2 lens and a 92.8 degree ultra wide field of view. Speaker 1: While it's true that the Pixel seven A cameras have more megapixels, not all megapixels are equal [00:03:00] and having more of them doesn't necessarily mean image quality will be higher. Some of the Pixel seven A cameras also have slightly greater fields of view than the Pixel seven cameras. So stay tuned for our Pixel seven A camera test to see how much these differences in the on paper camera specs affect the photos. As for video, the rear cameras on both phones can record up to 4K video at 30 and 60 frames per second. And the rear cameras share many of the same video features like Slowmo video support up to 240 frames per second and astro photography [00:03:30] time lapse. But the Pixel seven does have one feature that the seven A doesn't cinematic blur, aka a Google's version of portrait mode for video. And when it comes to the selfie camera, the pixel seven, a front camera can record up to 4K video at 30 frames per second. While the pixel seven front camera can record up to 4K video at 30 and 60 frames per second. As for getting into your phone, you can unlock both devices with your face. It's exciting that the Pixel seven A has this feature because the pixel six A didn't. [00:04:00] You can also unlock the pixel seven and seven A with a pattern pin or password or your fingerprint. There's an under display fingerprint sensor in both phones Speaker 1: In her pixel seven review. CS Lisa et Chico found that the battery life got her through a day, but suggested packing a charger for a long day when you plan on using battery intensive features. And Google claims that the Pixel seven A has a 24 hour plus battery life. But you know we'll be putting that claim to the test in our seven A review and both devices [00:04:30] support u s, BBC and wireless charging as well as fast charging. Finally, let's talk price. The pixel seven starts at $600 while the seven A starts at $500. That's all for today, and thank you for watching.