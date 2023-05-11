Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7A: How Do the Specs Stack Up?
Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7A: How Do the Specs Stack Up?
4:48
Watch Now

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7A: How Do the Specs Stack Up?

Phones
Speaker 1: Google's new pixel seven A has arrived, offering a more affordable alternative to last year's pixel seven. Let's take a look at how the specs of the budget seven A compared to those of the more premium pixel seven. That way if you're in the market for a new pixel phone, you can get a better idea of which one's right for you. Speaker 1: And remember that the specs can only tell us so much. So be sure to subscribe to CNET to see our seven A review starting with [00:00:30] appearance. The pixel seven and seven A look really similar, both feature that middle camera bar with a cutout for the camera lenses that Google introduced with the pixel seven. But there are some differences in color options between the phones while both devices come in snow, that's where their shared colors end the pixel seven A also comes in charcoal C and coral. While you can get the pixel seven in obsidian and lemon grass, the pixel seven A has a 6.1 inch O lead display with a 2,400 by 10 80 pixel resolution, 90 [00:01:00] hertz refresh rate and Corning gorilla glass three cover glass. The pixel seven has a slightly larger 6.3 inch O lead display also with that 2,400 by 10 80 pixel resolution and 90 hertz refresh rate. Speaker 1: And Corning gorilla glass Victus cover glass. So the pixel seven screen is a little bit bigger than the pixel seven A's and features what Corning claims is more durable. Gorilla glass victus cover glass. But other than that the displays on these two phones are pretty much the same. The pixel seven A is nine millimeters thick and 193.5 [00:01:30] grams while the pixel seven is 8.7 millimeters thick and 197 grams. So the pixel seven A is slightly thicker but ultimately still a little lighter than the pixel seven. The pixel seven A only offers a 128 gigabyte storage option while the pixel seven offers 128 and 256 gigabyte storage options. But both phones do have eight gigabytes of ram, which is exciting because the pixel seven a's predecessor. The pixel six A only has six gigabytes of Bram, so the seven A got a memory boost. Both [00:02:00] phones are powered by Google's latest tenser G two processor, which was introduced with the Pixel seven last year, Speaker 1: Both the pixel seven and seven. A feature a dual rear camera system with wide and ultra wide cameras. The Pixel seven A has a 64 megapixel wide camera with an F 1.89 lens and an 80 degree field of view, as well as a 13 megapixel ultra wide camera with an F 2.2 lens and a 120 degree field of view. The Pixel seven has a 50 megapixel [00:02:30] wide camera with an F 1.85 lens and an 82 degree field of view, plus a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera with an F 2.2 lens and a 114 degree field of view for those selfies. The Pixel seven A has a 13 megapixel front camera with an F 2.2 lens and a 95 degree ultra wide field of view. And the Pixel seven has a 10.8 megapixel front camera with an F 2.2 lens and a 92.8 degree ultra wide field of view. Speaker 1: While it's true that the Pixel seven A cameras have more megapixels, not all megapixels are equal [00:03:00] and having more of them doesn't necessarily mean image quality will be higher. Some of the Pixel seven A cameras also have slightly greater fields of view than the Pixel seven cameras. So stay tuned for our Pixel seven A camera test to see how much these differences in the on paper camera specs affect the photos. As for video, the rear cameras on both phones can record up to 4K video at 30 and 60 frames per second. And the rear cameras share many of the same video features like Slowmo video support up to 240 frames per second and astro photography [00:03:30] time lapse. But the Pixel seven does have one feature that the seven A doesn't cinematic blur, aka a Google's version of portrait mode for video. And when it comes to the selfie camera, the pixel seven, a front camera can record up to 4K video at 30 frames per second. While the pixel seven front camera can record up to 4K video at 30 and 60 frames per second. As for getting into your phone, you can unlock both devices with your face. It's exciting that the Pixel seven A has this feature because the pixel six A didn't. [00:04:00] You can also unlock the pixel seven and seven A with a pattern pin or password or your fingerprint. There's an under display fingerprint sensor in both phones Speaker 1: In her pixel seven review. CS Lisa et Chico found that the battery life got her through a day, but suggested packing a charger for a long day when you plan on using battery intensive features. And Google claims that the Pixel seven A has a 24 hour plus battery life. But you know we'll be putting that claim to the test in our seven A review and both devices [00:04:30] support u s, BBC and wireless charging as well as fast charging. Finally, let's talk price. The pixel seven starts at $600 while the seven A starts at $500. That's all for today, and thank you for watching.

Up Next

Comparing Bing Chat, Bard Chat and ChatGPT
230501-yt-vs-chatgpt-bard-bing-v04

Up Next

Comparing Bing Chat, Bard Chat and ChatGPT

Razer Edge: A Gaming Handheld That's Neither Steam Deck Nor Switch
p1100486-mov-14-59-20-19-still001.png

Razer Edge: A Gaming Handheld That's Neither Steam Deck Nor Switch

iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Camera, Battery, Display Comparison
20230224-132545-1

iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Camera, Battery, Display Comparison

Quest 2 vs. PSVR 2: How the Leading VR Headsets Compare
230222-clean-ps-vr-2-vs-quest-2

Quest 2 vs. PSVR 2: How the Leading VR Headsets Compare

AirPods Pro 2 and Bose QC Earbuds II vs. the Streets of London
airpods-pro-vs-bose-qc-earbuds-ii-noise-canceling-showdown-1.png

AirPods Pro 2 and Bose QC Earbuds II vs. the Streets of London

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Quest Pro vs. Quest 2: Spec Comparison
1203274785765613-qqkjewfnhjc7hqniszcd-height640.png

Quest Pro vs. Quest 2: Spec Comparison

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Specs Compared
clip0001-00-00-47-17-still007

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Specs Compared

MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Air M1: Worth the Extra $200
p1088367-mov-04-50-21-21-still001.png

MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Air M1: Worth the Extra $200

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7A: How Do the Specs Stack Up?
thumb2

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7A: How Do the Specs Stack Up?

Asus ROG Ally: A Switch-Like Handheld for PC Gaming
p1019575-mp4-00-00-21-16-still001

Asus ROG Ally: A Switch-Like Handheld for PC Gaming

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V
xperia1v

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V

Google Reveals New Magic Editor for Photos
magic-editor-2

Google Reveals New Magic Editor for Photos

Google Updates Maps With More Immersive Features
google-maps-2

Google Updates Maps With More Immersive Features

Google Brings 3D Wallpaper to Android 14 Phones
wallpaperstill

Google Brings 3D Wallpaper to Android 14 Phones

Most Popular All most popular

Comparing Bing Chat, Bard Chat and ChatGPT
230501-yt-vs-chatgpt-bard-bing-v04

Comparing Bing Chat, Bard Chat and ChatGPT

Ukraine Invasion: Where to Find Accurate Information Online in Real Time
thumb2

Ukraine Invasion: Where to Find Accurate Information Online in Real Time

The Evolution of Foldable Phones
230501-clean-evolution-of-foldable-phones

The Evolution of Foldable Phones

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable
pixelfold

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable

Displace TV Is a Wireless TV You Can Hang on Your Window
displacethumb1

Displace TV Is a Wireless TV You Can Hang on Your Window

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC
pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

Latest Products All latest products

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V
xperia1v

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable
pixelfold

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable

Asus ROG Ally First Look
thumbrog1

Asus ROG Ally First Look

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture
samsung-tv-event-cnet-00-01-22-10-still001.png

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture

Galaxy A54 5G: Hands-on With Samsung's New Budget Phone
p1100354

Galaxy A54 5G: Hands-on With Samsung's New Budget Phone

Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option
p1100232-mov-20-24-38-02-still001.png

Lenovo LOQ Gives Laptop Gamers a Cheaper Premium Option

Latest How To All how to videos

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam
car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC
pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam