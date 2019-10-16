Pixel 4 doesn't come with 5G. Should we even care? (The Daily Charge, 10/16/2019)

Transcript
Transcription not available for Pixel 4 doesn't come with 5G. Should we even care? (The Daily Charge, 10/16/2019).
From article: No 5G version of the Pixel 4 yet for Google phone lovers

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

66 episodes

Alphabet City

66 episodes

CNET Top 5

832 episodes

The Daily Charge

881 episodes

What the Future

317 episodes

Tech Today

1006 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Pixel 4 doesn't come with 5G. Should we even care? (The Daily Charge, 10/16/2019)

5:48

We go in-depth on Google's Pixel 4, Pixel Buds 2 and Nest Mini (The Daily Charge, 10/15/2019)

9:50

NASA unveils new next-generation spacesuits

12:15

First look at Google's new $179 wireless Pixel Buds

4:52

Google investing $150 million in renewable energy efforts

2:54

Google refreshes Nest Aware prices

2:08

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

AirPods 3 leaks and Apple's AR glasses coming soon

6:52

Samsung's Atmos soundbar offers big sound, fewer boxes

1:43

2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray: Radically better, here's why the C8 could leave some fans behind

5:23

The case for a Pixel watch

4:52

TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Simply the best TV for the money this year

5:27

Easy ways to stream movies for free

1:13

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Simply the best TV for the money this year

5:27

Samsung's Atmos soundbar offers big sound, fewer boxes

1:43

Galaxy Fold makes its case for the future

7:50

First look at Surface Pro X, Pro 7, Laptop 3

5:52

Surface Neo and Surface Duo: Up close with Microsoft's new dual-screen devices

5:12

Microsoft's Surface Earbuds are touch-friendly

2:32

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02

5G made simple

4:59

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55