Phones that use your face as a password

[MUSIC] Unlock your phone without even touching the screen. The key to unlocking these smartphones is your face. The LG V30 lets you use your face or your voice. Set up the facial recognition feature in the front camera or train it to unlock with a phrase or command. Open sesame. But neither method is as secure as your finger print. So you still have the option to use a scanner on the back of the phone. Samsung's Galaxy Note8 and S8 also have a facial recognition feature. But the iris scanner is even more secure. It uses an infrared light near the front camera to detect your iris and even works in the dark. Apple's new iPhone X also lets you use your face as the password. But it has a different type of technology. FaceID uses the front depth sensing camera to create a detailed map of your face that, according to Apple, is even more secure than TouchID So much so that they got rid of the fingerprint scanner altogether. In San Francisco, I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]

