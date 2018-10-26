Your video,
"Philips Hue's newest smart lights step outside -- but are they worth the cost?"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET First Look
CNET First Look
Philips Hue's newest smart lights step outside -- but are they worth the cost?
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Philips Hue expanded its smart lighting line up this summer with a bounty of new bulbs and fixtures, including several that are designed for use outdoors.
But first a new outdoor version of the popular Philips Hue light slips.
With the weather proof design, Phillips Hue outdoor light slips Strips are meant for your garden or for your patio.
But the thick rubber surrounding the LED's themselves, means that they're a lot bulkier than the average indoor light strip.
I tried to hide them under the railing here on the deck at the CNET smart home, and as you can see they aren't exactly inconspicuous.
Another problem with these lights, you can't cut them if they're are too long for your needs like You can with the indoor light strips.
You also can't purchase extensions to make them longer.
The strips come at a two meter version for $90, and a 5 meter version for 160.
If you need them to be any shorter or longer than either of those two lengths, you're out of luck.
Also new, outdoor fixtures for your porch Available in a couple of designs and starting at just 50 bucks, they're really just normal wired light fixtures that come packaged with a Philips Hue White Bulb.
I'd like them a lot better if they included a built-in Philips Hue Motion Sensor, but they don't.
At any rate, those hue white bulbs cost $15 each on their own and are already dampness rated, so feel free just to swap one into your old fixture instead Philips also has two new color-changing lights for your lawn, these Calla pedestal lights and Lily spotlights.
Both options daisy-chain together to a weatherproof power supply and work just like other color-changing hue lights, and they're pretty easy to install.
installed too.
Between the two, I like the lily spots a lot better.
Especially if you like to go nuts with the decorations at the holidays.
Just be prepared to spend though.
A three lily starter kit costs $280 with additional lights selling for $80 each.
Meanwhile [UNKNOWN] with a power supply costs $130.
With additional light selling for 90s and none of these are cheap.
Worst yet, neither of them come with the Phillips [UNKNOWN] which is mandatory to control them.
Unless those prices come down a bit, color me a little bit unimpressed.
[MUSIC]
Smart HomePhilips
Up Next
Ring’s Stick Up Cam Wired is better than before
1:11
Google Home Hub comes up big as a smart home control center
4:45
Amazon's Echo Plus has a new look and better bass
2:06
New Amazon Echo Dot plays defense against Google
4:40
The Google Home Hub is a cute, little home control center
3:05
Facebook Portal aims to take Messenger video chat up a few notches
2:54
The redesigned Echo Show is bigger, better and still not the...
7:10
Instant Pot's new blender will make you forget about pressure...
1:46
Lifx Tiles bring smart (but glitchy) color to your walls
2:05
Put an August brain in your Yale smart lock with this kit