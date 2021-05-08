Pfizer seeks FDA approval, and a Chinese rocket is expected to crash back to Earth

Transcript
Transcription not available for Pfizer seeks FDA approval, and a Chinese rocket is expected to crash back to Earth.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

102 episodes

CNET Top 5

866 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

354 episodes

Tech Today

1500 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Mark Zuckerberg talks to CNET about the future of VR, fitness, Quest Pro and a Facebook metaverse

35:20

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a hidden camera?

3:56

How NASA made oxygen on Mars out of thin air

5:53

Epic Games v. Apple: Trial preview

6:47

Every Galaxy Book revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event

9:55

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Odyssey

4:26

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a hidden camera?

3:56

2021 iPad Pro: The best new features

5:37

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

The 2022 Honda Civic's interior is unbelievable

5:37

Testing out T-Mobile's home internet service

7:29

The Cupra Fomentor sets a high bar for the new brand

10:50

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Testing out T-Mobile's home internet service

7:29

Samsung's new Galaxy Book laptops add AMOLED screens, promise future 5G

4:15

Roku Voice Remote Pro review: 'Hey Roku' only goes so far

5:13

Apple AirTags made a good small impression

6:55

Hands-on with the purple iPhone 12

4:31

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro is an M1 machine: Let's talk about it

6:48

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40