Peloton Bike makes spinning at home much smoother

If you're looking for a casual home stationary bike, this $2,245 Peloton bike is not for you.
This is a definite spin bike, designed to mimic what it feels like to ride on the road.
The knob in the front controls your resistance as you ride.
Turn it clockwise to go from an easy sprint on a flat road to a difficult toe climb that feels like you're moving through mud.
And if the pedals happen to get away from you, you can just press down on the knob to stop the bike.
No matter the terrain, one thing's for sure, this thing was built For comfort.
The seat is wider than my Bianchi road bike, and slightly cushioned.
It has compartments in the back for hand weights, and two spots up front for water bottles.
You can access classes and view your stats from your cadence or revolutions per minute, also known as RPMs, to your output in watts and your resistance, all here on this 1080p HD screen.
You can also see how your performance ranks compared to other participants.
After taking several classes on this bike, I really noticed how sturdy the steel frame and the other components felt.
It's quiet too, which is a huge plus.
The one thing that turned me off were the Look Delta compatible aluminum pedals that come with this bike.
They don't work with my SPD cleats or shoes, so I had to invest in another pair entirely and it It was really expensive.
In addition to guided spin classes your monthly subscription entitles you to other exercises to round out your training from strength training to stretching and high intensity interval routines.
It's a great bike overall although a little expensive.
So definitely think through how much you plan Plan to spend before you buy it, otherwise go for it.
