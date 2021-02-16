Parler back online, Microsoft reportedly bringing xCloud to browser

The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
What does the Biden administration mean for Big Tech
The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees
Android 12 screenshots may have leaked
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs. Note 20 Ultra
When will I get my COVID-19 vaccine?
Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO after building an empire
I test-drove a Boston Dynamics Spot robot from 3,000 miles away
Galaxy S10E is worth every penny
Boston Dynamics gives Spot a robotic arm
Comparing Galaxy Buds Pro to AirPods Pro
The BMW M2 CS is as good as it gets but it'll cost you
2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing cars deliver world-beating performance
Sony Xperia Pro review: Phone, 4K camera monitor and 5G
For All Mankind: Time Capsule (AR trailer)
Clubhouse explained
Hands-on with Xiaomi's Mi 11
Camera comparison: Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12
The Kohler Moxie Showerhead uses Alexa to make mornings fun
The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts
How to win Black Friday in 2020
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know
Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks
Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera