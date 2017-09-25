Panasonic's Toughbook CF-33 is an armored 2-in-1 for extreme conditions

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Panasonic's Toughbook CF-33 is an armored 2-in-1 for extreme conditionsTwenty years in the making, Panasonic's rugged tablet-and-keyboard combo is prepared to take a beating.
It's big, it's bulky, but it can take a beating. The Panasonic Toughbook CF33 has a magnesium chassis that can handle drops up to four feet and extreme vibration. And weather-proof seals to keep dirt, dust, and water out. The two in one is designed for professional use in the field by police and emergency services, government and military And maintenance and service techs. The detachable design let's you separate the screen from the rugged keyboard quickly turning it from a laptop to a tablet. The tablet has all the components and power including twin hot swappable batteries that kept it running for nine hours in our tests. Attached to the keyboard base brings the battery life down to about seven and a half hours, but adds water tight ports around the sides and a frustratingly small and finicky touch pad. The actual keyboard is very good though and it's dockable and it has a handle to help you carry around the six pound combo. The tablet alone weighs three and a half pounds. The 33's quad HD 12 inch multi-touch display works with gloves on, and the included digitizer pen works even if the screen is wet. When the sun is shining, you'll still be able to see the screen with its 1200 nit brightness and its 3:2 aspect ratio is better suited for viewing forms and files. This kind of build quality isn't cheap with prices starting around $3,000. Ours was 3,600. And since this is made for professionals you won't find it at the usual sites and stores you'd find other two in ones. If you need something that won't fall apart with some abuse though you can start and stop here. [MUSIC]