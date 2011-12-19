CNET First Look
Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ47The Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ47's is a very good megazoom for the money, but if you want more control over results--especially in low light--you'll want to step up to the Lumix FZ150.
Transcript
Hey. I'm Josh Goldman, senior editor with CNET and this is a look at the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ47. Now, Panasonic has two full size mega zooms in it's line. The FZ150 and the FZ47. And maybe at first glance, there's not really much difference between the two, but there are some major differences. The FZ47 is the step down model, so you lose things like the hotshoe on top and the zoom controls on the side of the lens barrel and a mike and remote jack on the left side and the 3-inch LCD is fixed on the FZ47 instead of a free angle rotating one on the FZ150. They also use different sensor inside. They're both megapixels, but the FZ47 isn't as light sensitive, so you'll actually get better low life photos from the FZ150 plus the higher end model is faster, can shoot raw and has slightly better video quality. If those things are very important to you, it's definite worth stepping up to the FZ150. Now, that doesn't mean the FZ47 isn't a very good camera because it is. You can get a nice 24 X Ultra wide angle lens, speedy shooting performance first class and lots of shooting options from fully automatic to full manual for both photos and movies. And you also get some control over the contrast, sharpness, saturation and noise reduction. The 3-inch LCD is high resolution. You get electronic view finder too and nice easy control layout. So basically, if all that sounds good and most of your photos will be shot in daylight or under bright indoor lighting, this is a solid choice especially at more than $100 less than it's line made. I'm Josh Goldman and that's the look at the Panasonic Limits DMC FZ47.