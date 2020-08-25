[MUSIC]
A good drip coffeemaker should move fast and hot but it shouldn't scorch your grounds.
There's a delicate balance between the two that few machines can pull off but the new Oxo brew eight cup coffeemaker manages to two bolts efficiently.
The Oxo brew comes in at about $170 and a bruise SCA golden cup rated coffee for $20 less than the comparatively as good bonavita connoisseur.
All right, let's get into some of the details.
The Oxon brew coffee machine is compact enough to fit in most areas of your kitchen.
And it's sleek, simplistic design is a little easier on the eyes than some of the other bulkier machines that are out there.
Physically the Oxon brew a cup is everything its predecessors weren't.
The nine and 12 Cup machines were huge and bulky taking up valuable kitchen counter space.
Looks aside the machinery is set up like many other high performance drip coffee makers.
The heating unit tower and water tank which holds about 40 ounces, rests on one side of the base.
Across from it you'll find the double walled thermal carafe and on top sits a funnel shaped green chamber.
As far as using the Oxo brew a cup making coffee and it is a pretty straightforward process.
First fill the coffeemaker is water tank, its maximum and default size is 40 ounces.
And that's the same water capacity as other high performance drip coffee makers including the connoisseur.
Next open the broom chambers laid the filter basket inside except your standard a cup flat bottom paper filters released the filter basket by swinging its handle on upwards.
Place a filter inside, add your coffee grounds and put the basket back in the machine.
Make sure the brew basket switch is set to crap and not a single cup.
The power button and the switch for full craft which is five to eight cups and your coffee was suffering.
The oxy brew also comes with an optional brew basket that fits inside the brood chamber designed specifically for single cup brewing.
Keep in mind though, that it does take kalita wave filters instead.
As far as performance goes our editor Brian did it.
Speed and a heat test with the Oct eight cup.
In terms of robern speed, the Oxo brew was able to fill its pot in an average of six minutes and eight seconds.
Speed is not the only vital part of brewing excellent coffee, the correct water temperature range about hundred and 97 degrees Fahrenheit.
Is also critical.
In the heat test, the [INAUDIBLE] brew had an average temperature inside the grounds of 190.3 degrees farenheit in the first minute.
By the third minute it was 197.6, and by the fourth minute it was 199.3.
From there the temperature stayed steady within that range.
Similar to the [INAUDIBLE], the oxpho blue thermo [INAUDIBLE] can keep your coffee hot for hours.
Another temperature test showed that it was about three hours and 45 minutes before the liquid in the thermal craft dropped below 150 degrees Fahrenheit.
Alright, so I brewed a full pot of coffee to do my own personal taste test, which wasn't hard because I love coffee.
No one had to force me to do that.
And I noticed that the coffee was strong and balanced and I didn't get that usual bitterness.
That I find sometimes when I drink black coffee from just a traditional coffee maker.
So I think it turned out pretty well.
I was pleased with the coffee's.
I've been pleasantly surprised with this coffee maker.
I think it makes an excellent cup of coffee and I like how compact it is and the simplicity of the machinery.
And I also really like the fact that it does come with a single brew basket if I just want to make a single cup of coffee and not have to make a full pot.
All this to say that the Oxo Brew 8-Cup coffee maker is a good investment if you are looking for a high quality drip coffee maker or if you are as obsessed with coffee as I am.
And it's enough to earn our editors' choice for drip coffee maker for 2020.
