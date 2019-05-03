Our wishlist for Google I/O 2019

These are the top five things.
We want to see at Google I/O 2019 every year Google introduces.
Lots of new things that I owe we've seen new versions of Android the introduction of Google home.
And the insane, Google duplex function of Google Assistant.
Here's our wish list for what we wanna see this year.
At number 5 is some kind of update in VR, the newest version of Google Daydream View is from 2017.
That's the headset that let you pop in a phone and experience a limited from of virtual reality.
Maybe this is the year Google gets you more degrees of freedom of their new version of the Daydream 2.
Facebook recently showed off its all in one Oculus Quest headset.
Maybe Google should make its own.
Coming in at number four is smart home news.
I don't know what it is about Google, but for some reason it is somewhat awful at leaking news.
We should get official confirmation on the next Hub Max.
Google Accidentally leaked to the device on a product page, whatever, 10 inch HD screen stereo speakers and potentially its own Nest Cam, about making that official.
Also, Google makes smart home devices under two brands.
Maybe it's time to either go all nest or not.
We'd also like to see Google assistants can be used in some real devices.
that tech allows devices to communicate directly with a google home product.
At number three, Google Stadia information, look the company said we would get some more info in the summer, but why wait.
Showing off more demos a stadia would be a good start.
It would be intriguing if Google would state in a presentation how much lag is present Withstanding depending on various connection speeds.
As [INAUDIBLE], neurogamer had some information about lag online.
Maybe we can also get a timeline or a preview of some more games in action.
Number two is showing off awesome features of Android Q. All right, we've seen the previews.
You get bubbles more control over app permissions, potentially better video streaming due to codec support.
None of these seem overly exciting on their own.
It would be nice to see some outright awesome features added to Android Q Now we get people excited for the latest version of the OS.
Maybe Google just needs to show off exciting use-case scenarios for those small features that we mentioned.
And the #1 thing on our wish list is the Google Pixel 3a being compelling.
Look, I don't just wanna see the Pixel 3a or 3a XL.
Images of the mid-range phone have been online for For a long time now.
If Google's introducing a lower cost pixel it stills needs to have stand out features.
Google said pixel three sales were not great due to competition.
If the 3a just joins a market full of other mid-range phones how will it stand out.
Design does not seem to be Google's strong point.
It would be wise to push the software features, the ability to get updates as soon as possible, and that ridiculously great camera.
It still needs something more, though, just can't figure it out.
Also while we're at it, I would love for Google to give us a timeline for when Google Play Music is getting killed off.
YouTube Music still does not seem up to par with Play Music, and that's just not right.
What do you wanna see at I/O this year?
Let us know.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online.
[MUSIC]