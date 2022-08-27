Our iPhone 14 Wish List 8:35 Watch Now

Aug 27, 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: Well, we are officially one step closer to the iPhone. 14 being real apple send out invites for a September 7th event. And it's likely they're gonna announce the next iPhone, AKA, the heavily rumored iPhone 14. Now there are a bunch of improvements and fixes I'm hoping to see for the next iPhone, but first we we've gotta talk about this invite because there could be a couple of, uh, clues that [00:00:30] we might be having about the next iPhone. The invite is a photo of the apple logo against a background with glittery, Starlight, things there, and the tagline is far out. So could this be a hint that the iPhone 14 might be getting a longer telephoto lens for some far out photos or a new astronomy mode for some far out astronomy photos or maybe the colors of the stars or sparkly particles are a nod to some of the colors and finishes that we [00:01:00] might see on the next iPhone 14? Well, we're gonna find out soon, but I wanna focus on some features and some fixes that I'm hoping apple will apply for the next iPhone. So here is my iPhone 14 wishlist. Speaker 1: Now first I wanna dismiss some common apple tropes for the iPhone 14, like removing the notch or an [00:01:30] end screen fingerprint reader. Okay. Obviously a iPhone without a notch is something I think pretty much everybody wants. And once apple is able to get there, I'm gonna guess they're gonna push that iPhone out as soon as they can. And in terms of under screen fingerprint reader, I still haven't really used one on a phone. That's great. Now there are some really good ones, but as far as fingerprint readers, I prefer one on the side and or I prefer face ID, which I think's [00:02:00] excellent. You can come at me, but I do. There's also rumors about things like there won't be an iPhone 14 mini, and instead there's gonna be an iPhone 14 max or iPhone 14, plus meaning a non-pro iPhone with a big screen. There's all rumors about a, uh, the processor getting split up. So pro models get a new one and non-pro models stick with the a 15 bionic that's in the iPhone 13 series. But here are things that I really truly believe [00:02:30] features I wanna see on the iPhone 14. And the first thing I wanna see is faster charging Speaker 1: Right now, I can use a USBC to lightning cable and a 20 wat wall charger to charge the iPhone 13 and all its models. The battery can go from zero to 50% in about 30 minutes, but there are phones right now, like the one plus 10 pro that support 65 wat fast charging. And that's just, just in the us. In other [00:03:00] parts of the world, the 10 pro can support 80 wat fast charging. That's four times more than what apple supports more Watts does not necessarily translate identical to charging speeds. The 80 wat charging is capable of fully charging the one plus 10 pro in half an hour. Imagine being able to recharge your iPhone's battery that fast. Yeah, pretty nice. Right now, another feature I hope to see on the iPhone 14 is a [00:03:30] longer zoom lens. Over the past few years, apple has increased the focal length of the telephoto lens on the pro models. Speaker 1: We went from two X optical zoom on the 11 pro to 2.5 times, optical zoom on the 12 pro and three times optical zoom on the 13 pro, but on the Android side of things, we have Samsung and it's S 22 ultra, which has dual telephoto cameras. One with a three times optical zoom lens and [00:04:00] the other with 10 times optical zoom. And then there's the upcoming Sony Xperia one mark four that has a telephoto camera with lens elements that actually move, give you optical zoom anywhere between 3.5 times and 5.2 times magnification. Now, while the three times optical zoom on the 13 pro is great for portraits. I can only imagine what apple could do with a longer telephoto lens, like the one on the [00:04:30] Sony phone that adjusts, and maybe that's what the far out and the apple event invite is referenced to. Speaker 1: Right? How far out would that be? Obviously we're gonna know for certain on September 7th and make sure you're subscribed to all things seen at so you can get our full coverage. And of course the reviews, once we get our hands on the new iPhone, but let's talk about a feature I want to see in that new iPhone, and that's gonna be improved mags, safe, mags, safe charging debuted [00:05:00] with the iPhone 12 and essentially combines she wireless charging and magnets. So the idea is that those magnets help make sure that when you put a wireless charger on the back of your phone, that is ideally placed and gets the most efficient charge. Pretty good, huh? But I'd like to see mags safe with a couple additions first faster charging currently mag safe tops out at 15 Watts, but there are phones like that. One plus 10 pro, I mentioned that support up to 50 wat wireless charging. Speaker 1: I'd [00:05:30] also like to see more mag safe accessories. Right now we have two kinds of accessories. Those that are officially supported by apple called MagSafe. And those that are magnetic and work with mag safe in most ways, but are not officially stamped mag safe, confusing. Absolutely. But what if apple were able to bring on more companies, more third parties to support developing MagSafe official accessories. Imagine the innovation we might see, imagine the different form factors for [00:06:00] holders and chargers that we don't currently have for the next iPhone. Now, another feature I wanna talk about for the iPhone 14 is a better selfie camera right now. The iPhone 13 series has a front facing camera with a 12 megapixel sensor and an F 2.2 aperture lens selfies and videos from the camera are pretty good, but there's still a step down from the main camera on the back of the iPhone 13 and definitely the iPhone 13 pro [00:06:30] as video chatting has become more than norm. I'd like to see the iPhone 14, get a solid upgrade to its front facing camera. That takes it from good to great. And speaking of going from good to great, let's talk about large screen iPhone support. Speaker 1: So if rumors about apple having not just one large screen phone, but two this year are true. There's gotta be some changes to iOS. So [00:07:00] if there's gonna be an iPhone 14 Promax and an iPhone 14, max, the software needs to support these bigger screens better. In fact, apple doesn't have to look that far for inspiration. There's lots of great features for the iPad. Think iPad. Many that could translate so well to a large screen iPhone, including things like multitasking side by side windows, be able to swipe between them windows as well as things like apple, pencil support, bring apple pencil support [00:07:30] to the iPhone 14 Promax and iPhone 14 max, please, or, or to something simple, like the ability to rotate the home screen between portrait and landscape. Currently on the iPhone. If I go from vertical to landscape, all the apps on the home screen are still in vertical. Speaker 1: And I have to twist my head this way on an iPad. If I do the same thing, all the apps adjust between landscape and portrait. No problem. Obviously whatever features apple rolls out for the iPhone 14 series have already been [00:08:00] designed and in the works for a long time, but we're gonna know everything about the new iPhone very, very soon, but here's what I wanna know from you guys. Let me know the comments. What features you want on the next iPhone? What do you think it really needs like maybe an improved cinematic mode? Wouldn't that be great. Also we do these videos covering apple stuff every week. What topics do you want us to cover? Do you have questions? You want us to answer? Throw your thoughts in the comments last, thank you so much for watching this video.