Oscars big winner: Parasite. Loser: Netflix?

Transcript
Transcription not available for Oscars big winner: Parasite. Loser: Netflix?.
From article: Netflix led the 2020 Oscars in nominations. It won 2 awards

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

77 episodes

Alphabet City

79 episodes

CNET Top 5

845 episodes

The Daily Charge

937 episodes

What the Future

331 episodes

Tech Today

1106 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Oscars big winner: Parasite. Loser: Netflix?

2:27

Will Samsung Unpacked blow us away or bore us to tears? (The Daily Charge, 2/10/2020)

6:36

Motorola Razr fold test: The day after

6:28

Inside Shadow: An exclusive look at the mobile app that broke the Iowa caucus

6:57

Is Disney Plus one of the biggest launches of all time?

3:06

Is Disney Plus one of the biggest launches of all time? (The Daily Charge, 2/5/2020)

6:23

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender is the camper van we've always wanted

2:05

iPhone 12: What we want in the next iPhone

7:29

Free 4K TV for your home is coming soon

4:11

Toyota Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner Trail models unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show

2:11

Hands-on with the budget Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power

5:35

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Hands-on with the budget Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power

5:35

Dyson Lightcycle Morph: The ultimate LED lamp

2:03

How to record two cameras on one iPhone at the same time

6:06

First look at a tiny display made to sit on your eye

2:49

This self-driving shuttle may take you to work

4:06

This new smart display sports a curved screen and a $900 price tag

3:24

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33