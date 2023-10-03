Ortho Mattress Review: Should You Buy the Elgin Bed? 7:41 Watch Now

Oct 3, 2023

Speaker 1: Are you looking for a comfortable pillow top mattress with quite a high number of features for not that much money, or we're going to talk about a bed exactly like that in today's video? Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet and today's video we're reviewing the Elgin Pillow top mattress from the brand Ortho. Now, I'm not sure if it's pronounced Elgin or Elgin. I'm going to say Elgin because I'm a basketball fan and Ortho [00:00:30] is a brand, has not really been an online focused brand. They're more of a brick and mortar style. They actually also own the brand Beautyrest, which I'm guessing you've heard of before, and we're going to talk about everything you need to know about this particular mattress. We're still in the process of testing out some other beds from ortho, but we think this mattress in particular is very solid and we're going to talk about why We'll have a lot more information in the description. As usual, just a lot of resources to help you with your online mattress search, and if you find this would helpful or interesting, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. Speaker 1: Let's start off by covering the policy information for [00:01:00] the ortho brand. And this is not going to be quite as straightforward as other online brands. Like I just mentioned. Ortho as a brand is not really super online centric. They are offering mattresses online these days, but you can also find a lot of these mattresses in brick and mortar mattress stores. I'm not sure about this mattress specifically, but a lot of ortho brands, including Beautyrest, will be found in stores. So hey, maybe go down to your local mattress store and see if you can find it. However, if you decide to order this online, the policy information is going to be a little bit [00:01:30] different, especially if you don't live in California. We've been told from ortho reps, if you live in California, you should get all the standard free bed in a box shipping, a hundred night trial period, 10 year warranty, all that stuff. Speaker 1: But if you live outside of California, that might not necessarily apply. So I would just be really, really careful if you're ordering this outside the state of California. Obviously this could change in the future, so make sure you look down below in the description for what's current on this mattress, especially if you're watching this a few months after it got posted. So that's the policy info for this [00:02:00] mattress from ortho. Let's get into more interesting stuff now, like what this mattress is actually made of and what's going to feel like for you to sleep on. The overall construction of the Elgin Mattress is a pretty standard sort of hybrid pillow top mattress. You have a layer of pocketed coils as the main support layer like you find on a lot of other mattresses. These pocketed coils are arranged in a somewhat unique way in comparison to a lot of other hybrid beds. Speaker 1: Most of the time the coils are just in straight lines across the mattress. This is actually slightly offset in what they call a honeycomb design, and it's supposed [00:02:30] to provide you with a bit more long-term support and durability. Now, we can't really say 10 years down the line whether this mattress will be more durable than other beds. However, we don't really notice a practical difference in the actual comfort and feel of the mattress. With this coil system, you also have a layer of high density foam that goes around the entirety of the mattress to really improve that edge support. We did notice the edge support on this mattress is solid, pretty rock solid. I think it's just as good as a lot of other hybrid beds in its class, so I wouldn't really worry about it. Most beds in this design have really solid edge support. Speaker 1: [00:03:00] Then right above these coils you have a two inch thick glare of Tay latex foam, which is very atypical for a mattress of this design. Latex foam is pretty unique. It's actually naturally derived from the sap of a rubber tree and it's really durable, bouncy and responsive. Now, I wouldn't really put this in the natural and organic category at all because the other materials don't really fit into that category, but having this latex foam layer here does add to the bounce of the mattress and makes it somewhat unique. Right above this layer of latex foam, you have a pretty thick layer of what they call ortho plex foam, [00:03:30] which is in a zone support configuration. Ortho claims there are seven support zones in this layer, and most of the time with mattresses that feature a zone support design. You don't really feel it all that much. Speaker 1: It's very subtle, but I will say on this mattress, and at least so far the other beds from ortho that we've tested, you will notice it and I think it's actually pretty nice. You'll notice some extra support in your lumbar region for sure on this mattress, and that might move the needle for some folks. And then to finish it all off, you have a quilted pillow top that actually has a little bit of memory foam in there for some added [00:04:00] pressure relief. And the cover on this bed is actually somewhat cool to the touch, not necessarily in that full active cooling category, but I think you will notice it and it might help you sleep a smidge cooler. So the overall construction of the Elgin mattress adds up to give it more of a responsive pillow. Top feel is pretty rare for a mattress to use all three types of foams, you have a more neutral foam in that ortho plex foam. Speaker 1: You have a latex foam and you also have memory foam. Memory foam and latex foam have very distinctive feels, but when you add the whole thing up together has [00:04:30] more of just a responsive pillow top feel. I think most people will enjoy if you're looking for a more distinctive feel one way or the other, like a full latex foam mattress or a full memory foam mattress, you might want to look elsewhere, but I think most people will generally like it. Let's move over to the subject of firmness now. And this mattress specifically is the Elgin two PLO top, and we have noticed different versions of the Elgin on Orthos website including the Elgin Plus mattress, but that bed is quite a bit different because it's not a Pelle top. So this is the one that we're referring to when we're talking about firmness. And in our testing we found it to be pretty accommodating [00:05:00] at a round, a flat medium on our firmness scale. Speaker 1: Maybe a hair firmer than that. I would say it leans closer to the medium firm side than the medium soft side. But overall, I think it'll be a nice option for pretty much all sleeper types, back, stomach, side and combination. It does seem like they have more specialized options available on ortho's website, but a medium firmness like this works pretty well for couples and combination sleepers specifically. So I think that is a point in its favor. And speaking of couples, I already did mention the edge support on this mattress. It's really solid. I wouldn't really worry about it. If you are sharing this mattress [00:05:30] with a partner, the motion isolation is just going to be okay because it uses pocketed coils and a layer of latex foam. It's not going to be quite as good at deadening cross mattress movement as a memory foam mattress would like a Tempur-Pedic or a nectar. Speaker 1: They're really well known for that, but I don't really see it turning people off necessarily. Maybe if you are an extremely light sleeper, you might wake up if your partner tosses and turns, but modern pocketed coil beds like this do a pretty solid job at isolating motion, so I wouldn't worry about it too much. And then let's move over to the subject of pricing [00:06:00] now, and based on all the features and kind of unique elements I've described in the Elgin Mattress, you might expect it to be pretty pricey, but from what we've seen, there's actually a pretty solid value. So for a queen size, you're looking at about 1,550 bucks for the Elgin mattress, and we're not really sure if they do discounts at any point or that price might be different if you're buying it in a store, but it does compete well with other beds. Speaker 1: We really like say the Soffit Classic and the Wink bed mattress, and I think it's not an exorbitantly high price. Now, it seems to me, [00:06:30] keeping in mind, I don't have any insider knowledge. This is just my thoughts on someone who's been watching the mattress industry for a long time. It seems like Ortho is introducing the mattresses in this lineup as a way to have a more affordable alternative to the luxury Beautyrest brand. I could be completely off base with that, but I have seen other brands in the past do similar things. So that's just my observation and that leaves us with the question, who should consider picking up the Ortho Elgin two pillow top for themselves? And I think that's a pretty wide range of people. This is a pretty [00:07:00] affordable pillow top mattress that I think is quite comfortable, pretty accommodating with its firmness and has some unique features that you don't find on a lot of other beds in this category, like the latex foam and that zone support design. Speaker 1: If you're really interested in this bed, I might suggest going to an actual brick and mortar mattress store and seeing if you can find it and trying it out, because if you live outside the state of California, it seems like their policies aren't quite as generous as other brands, which could be a pretty big turnoff for some people. So that's just something to keep in mind. But let's have what you think about this bed, right istan in the comment section. [00:07:30] We love to get your thoughts, and again, tons of stuff in the description to help you with your online mattress search. If you found this video helpful, interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But it's going to do it for me. This is on Aine at Home. I'll see you the next one.