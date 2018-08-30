Your video, "Orbi Voice: One part Harman Kardon smart speaker with Alexa, one part Wi-Fi extender"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Orbi Voice: One part Harman Kardon smart speaker with Alexa, one part Wi-Fi extender

Listen to Spotify and connect your PlayStation 4 to the internet with just one device.
2:04 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home have been a thing for a while. But in the past year, premium smart speakers like the Apple Home Pod, Google Home Max And sonos one that offers a perfect audio quality around the rise. but things are just getting warmed up. Netgear, the popular mesh wifi system partnerd with high end audio maker Harmon to create the ORBI voice. It's a premium smart speaker with full Alexa support But also works as a satieltte station to extend your home Wi-Fi. That is something no other smart speaker can do. With Alexa on board, the Orbi voice can stream music from Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora and [UNKNOWN] And you can pretty much do anything you can do with an Amazon Echo. The four microphones on top accept voice commands to control the Orbi voice. There's also a slick looking light up interface for controlling volume. Clad in gray fabric, Orbi voice has a tailored, sophisticated look. It's slightly shorter than Amazon Echo Plus. And has a curved oblong design that mimics an Orbi wifi mesh router. On the back are a DC port and two gigabit ethernet ports for connecting wired devices. It's this last feature that really sets this Orbi Voice apart. Besides extending your home wifi, you can also plug in a device like the Playstation 4 to share an internet connection. But there is a catch. To use the Orbi voice, you need an Orbi wi-fi mesh router. Now, if you already use and Orbi wi-fi mesh system in your home, this speaker will work fine, but if you don't, Orbi offers and Orbi voice mesh wi-fi system kit which comes with the Orbi voice speaker and an Orbi wi-fi router. This kit should appeal to people looking to upgrade their home Wi-Fi to a mesh network and add a premium smart speaker. The Orbi voice speaker will be available later this fall and costs $300 in the US, while the Orbi WiFi system kit will be available at the end of September for $430 US. [MUSIC]
Netgear Orbi Voice

CNET Editors' Rating

Not yet rated
Netgear's new speaker lets you jam to Drake on Spotify, extend your Orbi mesh Wi-Fi network and connect a PlayStation 4 via ethernet.
Read First Take

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Latest Networking videos

Video: Asus blue a hole in the router market with Blue Cave
Asus blue a hole in the router market with Blue Cave
1:53
The Asus Blue Cave smart router is the whole package, with style, speed, security and all the customization options you could want.
Play video
Video: Multy X Mesh Wi-Fi keeps your network running smoothly
Multy X Mesh Wi-Fi keeps your network running smoothly
1:57
Zyxel's Multy X is great for people new to mesh Wi-Fi and provides reliable coverage in a large home.
Play video
Video: Norton Core router gives you secure Wi-Fi, top speeds
Norton Core router gives you secure Wi-Fi, top speeds
2:01
The Norton Core router gives you rapid speeds and a free year of security for all your devices, although its range was a little disappointing.
Play video
Video: Netgear's XR500 router gives gamers complete control
Netgear's XR500 router gives gamers complete control
1:50
The Netgear XR500 router has high-end hardware and lots of gaming features to reduce latency and ensure a more reliable local connection.
Play video
Video: TP-Link packed its AC3150 router full of high-end features
TP-Link packed its AC3150 router full of high-end features
1:46
The TP-Link Archer C3150 V2 router has everything you want for a better home network, including speed, security and great range.
Play video
Video: Teleport home with AmpliFi's new Wi-Fi extender kit
Teleport home with AmpliFi's new Wi-Fi extender kit
2:33
The AmpliFi Teleport Kit lets you connect to your home internet from anywhere in the world, but a mediocre router curbs its appeal.
Play video
Video: Huawei home Wi-Fi router sets up in 2 minutes
Huawei home Wi-Fi router sets up in 2 minutes
1:19
That's what the company says. We check it out at CES 2018.
Play video
Video: D-Link's AC2600 router has serious speed under the hood
D-Link's AC2600 router has serious speed under the hood
1:39
The D-Link DIR-882 dual-band router boasts the ability to transmit data to multiple devices simultaneously, customization and an affordable...
Play video