Oppo's R15 Pro is a notchtastic Android deal

It's not quite the bargain that the OnePlus 6 is, but Oppo's R15 Pro is the company's best phone yet.
You may have never heard of OPPO, but it's a phone brand worth knowing. Think of it as a sibling to OnePlus, as both work under the same parent company out of China. OnePlus gets all the headlines, but OPPO is actually a bigger brand. Makes the huge sales in China. Historically, its phones have borrowed heavily from the iPhone, but it's better to think of its latest flagship, the R15 Pro, as a less expensive version of Huawei P20 Pro. Yeah, it does have an Apple notch, but hey, since when is it wrong to have a notch? The R15 Pro has a 6.28 screen, dual cameras and an all day battery life. It's also much nicer than what you'd expect from a Chinese brand you've never heard of with the metallic finish on its back that makes it stand out from the rest of the Android competition. But there are some drawbacks. The rear cameras are terrific in default mode, but its portrait shots aren't so flash. I found that photos taken in this mode had a tendency to look washed out. While Oppo's main effort to improve the look of its hardware, its color OS take on Android is still a shameless iOS clone. The R15 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The phone is priced accordingly. With the Chinese cost converting to just over $500. You won't need any more power for daily use. But if you're the type of person who wants a top end processor in your Android, this phone won't cut it. But ultimately, these are minor quibbles. The R15 Pro is a solid, reliable phone that's without any major flaws. If you're looking for a phone that won't break the bank, consider the R15 Pro. Check back to CNET for the full review. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

