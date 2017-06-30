Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Oppo's 4K Blu-ray player is a videophile's dream

The Oppo UDP-203 is a mid-range 4K Blu-ray player which offers a wealth of connection options and excellent performance
When it comes to 4K blu ray players, the Oppo UDP-203 is one of the most anticipated models yet. Oppo's previous disc spinners have established the company as a veritable giant in the video file community. The thing that stands out most about this Oppo, though, is its lack of streaming apps. No 4K Netflix, no Voodoo. Just you and your disc. And maybe some music you have on your phone. Given that 4K discs are likely the last physical video format we'll see, this approach is pretty brave. Like the other Oppo models before it, UDP 203 is really solidly built and performs very, very well. And it's pretty expensive. It's $550 in the US, 649 pounds, and $950 Australian. But look at this thing. It just reeks of quality. From the brushed aluminum front to the gorgeous user interface, you are actually getting what you pay for. The Oppo also offers a lot of connectivity and compatibility. It has support for HD antennae, and is one of the first players to support the rival Dolby Vision format. And if you really want streaming, you can connect to Roku into the HDMI input. The player also has two HDMI out's plus a 7.1 analog audio output. Which is great for connecting it to a legacy receiver or a two channel system. But how does the [UNKNOWN] perform? Very well. Video looks crisp and clean from DVD to Blu-ray to 4K discs. [UNKNOWN] takes it's picture quality very seriously. the only fly in the ointment is that so does its competitors. Sony and Samsung, for example, also make excellent video players, and they're half the price. Speed wise, the competition is also able to load discs faster. Given that the OPPO has an analog audio output, onboard sound is more exciting than you would get from a receiver at the same price, for example Though this may not work for music, it is perfectly suited to watching movies. If you want to buy a video file player, then you're probably already getting this one. And I'm happy to report it does nothing to disappoint. But the Oppo UDP-203 is not the player you'd turn to if you want bang for buck, especially if you watch a lot of Netflix. The Samsung UBD K85100 is a much better deal overall. [MUSIC]

