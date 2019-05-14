OnePlus 7 Pro packs top features for less than $700
OnePlus isn't taking any chances.
The Chinese phone maker's new p hone, the OnePlus 7 Pro is jam packed with features and starts at just $670.
Though it's Company's priciest phone today.
It's still notably cheaper than the budget options of Samsung and Apple.
Let's start with the screen.
Most phones have a refresh rate of 60 frames per second but because the OnePlus 7 Pro refreshes at 90 frames a second, things like scrolling through web pages and apps feel really smooth like they have a bit of spring in their step.
Compared to the previous one plus 60 graphic heavy games like pub g look a bit more fluid and silky.
The difference isn't necessarily night and day but if you're a gamer, you'll definitely appreciate the extra clarity and smoothness Overall the phone looks fantastic.
The front facing camera is inside the phone which I'll talk about later, and the sides of the display spill to the edges which is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy phones.
With such thin bezels, the viewing experience is submersive and truly seemless.
Plus the screen is razor sharp and there's no cut out tabs or teardrop notch or a hole punch display.
I do have to say though that the phone is heavy and big.
The one plus sixty was already difficult to maneuver with one hand and the one plus seven Pro is now taller and heavier by 0.77 ounces.
I know that doesn't sound like a lot, but I can definitely feel its weightiness when I take a picture with one hand, or carry it around day to day.
The phone has an eight megapixel ultra wide angle camera, a 48 megapixel standard shooter, and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera with 3X zoom.
Photos are bright and vibrant, and I'm impressed with the camera's HDR rendering.
At times, it took better low light photos than the Pixel 3's Night Sight.
And the phone managed to zoom in at far away objects clearly and steadily.
With the wide angle camera, you can fit way more content in each frame.
And the OnePlus 7 Pro takes great portrait shots, too.
One noble thing about the phone is its front facing camera.
It's embedded inside the phone and pops up from the top.
If you happen to drop the phone the camera will quickly pop back inside.
And the 60 megapixel camera can take portrait shots as well.
New software features include screen recording which allows you to record and say video of your screen.
Zen mode is also new and it essentially makes all aspects of your phone inaccessible for 20 minutes.
Save for making emergency calls and taking photos, zen mode is supposed to help curb phone usage so you can't open apps, make personal calls or even swipe through the screen until the timer is up.
Powered by a Snapdragon [UNKNOWN] chip set, the phone is fast, and great for game playing.
On benchmark tests, it performed as well as the Galaxy S10e, but couldn't quite edge out the iPhone 10R.
The phone's battery capacity is also bumped up from last year, to accommodate the bigger screen and higher refresh rate.
But well it does have an excellent battery life, it didn't outlast the one plus 16.
During our lab test for continuous video playback on airplane mode, the one plus seven pro lasted an average of 15 hours and 15 minutes Compare that to the OnePlus 6T and Galaxy S10e which clocked in 17 hours as well as the iPhone 10r's nearly 20 hour runtime.
Speaking of the battery, the phone charges fast, its charging technology Warp Charge juiced up a fully trained OnePlus 7 Pro to 42% in only 15 minutes and a full charge took about an hour and 20 minutes.
The OnePlus 7 Pro doesn't have a few things its competitor have.
It doesn't have wireless charging, and it doesn't have an IP rating for water resistance.
Irregardless, it's still a high end phone without the high end price.
You could still snag a 256 gig variant for just $700, which is still less than the Galaxy S10e, the Pixel three, and the iPhone 10R.
In general, the OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the best phones you can get.
Not only for it's price, but period.
