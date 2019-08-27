OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is Sprint's cheapest 5G phone yet

Transcript
Hi. You have been with our CNN. We're here at Bryant Park in New York City where sprint just turned on five. This is one of forces where Sprint has turned on 5G today. The others being Phoenix Washington D.C. and Los Angeles in addition to launching five sprints. Also announced a new one plus seven Pro five G A five G variant of the one plus seven that's been out for a couple of months on T-Mobile an unlock. So as with the regular one plus seven Pro, it's got the same 6.67 inch full screen 90 hertz display. It's got a pop up selfie camera over here. On the rear it has a triple camera had led by a 48 megapixel sensor and the Snapdragon 855 processor. So of course it's similar to the regular one plus seven prorated has that sprint 2.5 gigahertz mid band spectrum to tap into the company's 5g network. Well not as fast as AT&T, Verizon or T mobile's millimeter wave network, that's a high frequency band in our test has been able to get between 150 to 250 megabits per second, which is really good when you consider the fact that LTE is generally around 30 megabits per second. So we're looking at between five to maybe eight times faster. Than your regular LTE connection at $840 the 1.7 Pro 5G will also be significantly cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G which retails for $1300. and the LG V50 5G which retails for about $1,000. The new phone will be available starting today in a handful of markets. Rolling out online on August 28, before being available nationwide on September 6. See that I'm Eli Blumenthal.

