Your video, "OnePlus 6T teams up with T-Mobile"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

OnePlus 6T teams up with T-Mobile

From The 3:59 show: The new flagship phone is expected to launch in October.
2:32 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for OnePlus 6T teams up with T-Mobile.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Beyond Windows: How Microsoft's CEO revived a fading legend
Beyond Windows: How Microsoft's CEO revived a fading legend
7:30
Satya Nadella talks about his fixing the culture, the promise of HoloLens and his advice for women in tech
Play video
Video: Google's latest tracking controversy, Amazon might purchase a theater chain
Google's latest tracking controversy, Amazon might purchase a theater chain
1:12
This week's most important tech stories include Google's tracking controversy, Nintendo's tease of Super Mario Bros. 3 on the Switch...
Play video
Video: YouTube HQ shooter identified
YouTube HQ shooter identified
1:03
San Bruno police claim Nasim Aghdam was responsible for opening fire on the Youtube building before turning the gun on herself.
Play video
Video: Cheaper iPhone Xs could bring bigger sales to Apple
Cheaper iPhone Xs could bring bigger sales to Apple
4:32
Apple increases its order of the expected "cheaper" iPhone X ahead of its September launch event, but that order might not arrive on...
Play video
Video: 5 quick tips to speed up a slow PC
5 quick tips to speed up a slow PC
1:03
It's so frustrating having a slow computer. Here are five quick things you can do to speed it up.
Play video
Video: The 2018 iPhone X and the Galaxy Note 9 could share these features
The 2018 iPhone X and the Galaxy Note 9 could share these features
6:06
New rumors about the next iPhones suggest more premium features on the OLED models, and we round up the best videos of the 2018 iPhone...
Play video
Video: Google One launches, Amazon may get into theaters
Google One launches, Amazon may get into theaters
1:36
In today's most important stories, Google's storage plans get a name change along with some new features. Also, a report says Amazon...
Play video
Video: Sprint and LG say they'll be first to 5G, Nintendo teases Super Mario 3 in tweet
Sprint and LG say they'll be first to 5G, Nintendo teases Super Mario 3 in tweet
1:17
Today's major tech stories include Sprint and LG's claim that they'll be first to market with a 5G phone in 2019, Nintendo's Super...
Play video