Trailers

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer shows tale from '60s Tinseltown

Transcript
To my right is Bounty Law series lead Jake K. Hill himself, Rick Dalton. And to my left is Rick's stunt double Cliff Booth. [MUSIC] So Rick, explain to the audience exactly what it is a stunt double does. Actors are required to do a lot of dangerous stuff. [MUSIC] Cliff here is meant to help carry the load.&gt;&gt;Is that how you describe your job, Cliff?&gt;&gt;What, carrying his load?&gt;&gt;Yeah. That's about right.&gt;&gt;[laughter] [MUSIC] My hands are registered as lethal weapon. We get into a fight, I accidentally kill you. I go to jail. Anybody who accidentally kills anybody in a fight goes to jail. It's called manslaughter. Once Upon A Time. [MUSIC] And cut. [SOUND] That was the best acting I've ever seen in my whole life. [BLANK_AUDIO] I like you. [BLANK_AUDIO] [INAUDIBLE] **** no. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]
