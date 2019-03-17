Omron HeartGuide puts blood pressure on a watch

[MUSIC]
I've tried watches that measure heart rate.
And they measure atrial fibrillation.
But I've never worn a watch that checked my blood pressure before.
The Omron Heartguide is an FDA cleared blood pressure watch that takes blood pressure measurements as well as an arm I have high blood pressure, I've had it for a bunch of years.
I actually see a cardiologist.
I take medication, and so I've been really curious, because I have an arm cuff and I don't wear it that often.
What would it be like to wear a blood pressure watch that's always on me so I can check it whenever I want?
I'm wearing I'm Reinhardt guide for a couple of weeks and this is what it's been like so far.
So far, I'm checking my blood pressure a lot more now having lunch watching a movie on the train while Fielding work calls.
Probably I'm checking it a bit too much.
Now the heart guide isn't small this is a bulky watch with a thick.
That's because underneath there's an actual inflating cuff that take blood pressure measurements.
Press a button lift your arm up to heart level and stay still and the cuff inflates and you eventually know your blood pressure and heart rate.
How does it compare to an arm cuff?
I have one right here, my own, that usually collects dust because I forget to use it.
I've tested it a bunch between the cuff and watch, and the measurements are close enough that they fall within the lines of what my cardiologist would call the same.
The heart guide connects with Bluetooth and syncs to a phone app where blood pressure measurements are stored and can be shared with your doctor.
The watch isn't always on screen, and does a few other things, like measure steps taken and logging basic hours of sleep, and that's about it.
It buzzes and shows when you receive calls and texts, but the notifications can't be read on the watch.
Battery life is around two days before recharging, and there's a really funky clip that you need to use to charge it.
The Omron heart advisor app also makes observations about your blood pressure over time and feeds back insights.
Looking at maybe if you're okay or whether you should see a doctor.
The heart guide is currently FDA cleared for a medium-sized band, which fits me.
Larger and smaller sized versions are gonna be cleared separately and will arrive by the end of the year.
This watch is also $500.
And because of its limited functions, this is not gonna be for most people.
A regular blood pressure cuff only costs about $30.
And if you do wear it, don't get it wet or the cuff may not work.
Let it dry first.
Omron says the cuff will last about 30,000 inflations over the watch's lifetime.
But I've only been wearing it for about two weeks.
A future update will track night blood pressure while sleeping.
But right now, measurements are manual.
It's really a blood pressure cuff, on the go.
It's helped me to remember to check mine, which is great.
In the future, more smart watches and wearables may check blood pressure, too, and be a lot smaller This is the first step towards what could be happening next on US.
