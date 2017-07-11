Oculus Rift gets a big price cut, Twitter debuts new anti-trolling tools

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNet, and these are the stories that matter right now. Facebook has once again dropped the price on the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset and its touch controller. Bringing the bundle price down to just $399. It is a $200 price drop. So during the sale for the next six weeks, an Oculus Rift costs the same as the Playstation VR. It's only a temporary promotion though, as the company is planning a major event in the fall, which may or may not debut brand new VR hardware. According to Recode, Amazon is quietly rolling out an at home installation service for smart home gadgets. The house calls are only available in certain West coast areas at the moment. Right now the service is available in Seattle, Portland, San Jose, and Los Angeles. But Amazon could expand it depending on the success of its soft launch. And finally, Twitter has debuted a handful of anti-trolling tools to help users block abusive content and speech. A set of advanced filters are now in place that let you automatically mute any user that does not follow you or has a brand new account These options compliment the batch of tools released back in March as Twitter continues to fight hate speech from the ground up. [MUSIC] Stay up to the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app in the Apple or Google Play stores.