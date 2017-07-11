Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Oculus Rift gets a big price cut, Twitter debuts new anti-trolling tools"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Oculus Rift gets a big price cut, Twitter debuts new anti-trolling tools

Today's major tech stories include Oculus Rift and Touch's massive $200 price drop, Amazon's quiet roll out of a smart-home installation service and Twitter's debuting of a new set of anti-trolling tools.
1:20 /
Transcript
This is CNet, and these are the stories that matter right now. Facebook has once again dropped the price on the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset and its touch controller. Bringing the bundle price down to just $399. It is a $200 price drop. So during the sale for the next six weeks, an Oculus Rift costs the same as the Playstation VR. It's only a temporary promotion though, as the company is planning a major event in the fall, which may or may not debut brand new VR hardware. According to Recode, Amazon is quietly rolling out an at home installation service for smart home gadgets. The house calls are only available in certain West coast areas at the moment. Right now the service is available in Seattle, Portland, San Jose, and Los Angeles. But Amazon could expand it depending on the success of its soft launch. And finally, Twitter has debuted a handful of anti-trolling tools to help users block abusive content and speech. A set of advanced filters are now in place that let you automatically mute any user that does not follow you or has a brand new account These options compliment the batch of tools released back in March as Twitter continues to fight hate speech from the ground up. [MUSIC] Stay up to the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app in the Apple or Google Play stores.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Google Pixel 2 leak shows new design and slimmer bezels
Google Pixel 2 leak shows new design and slimmer bezels
4:35 July 11, 2017
Also, Android Police reveals the first renders of what's believed to be the second-generation Google Pixel XL, and it looks good. Samsung...
Play video
Video: Microsoft wants to bring broadband to millions of rural Americans
Microsoft wants to bring broadband to millions of rural Americans
1:15 July 11, 2017
The company announces its intention to turn unused TV signals into high-speed internet in a dozen states.
Play video
Video: Trump U-turns on Russian security deal, Oculus price falls
Trump U-turns on Russian security deal, Oculus price falls
1:23 July 10, 2017
In today's tech news, President Trump changes his mind on cybersecurity deal with Vladimir Putin, first Tesla Model 3 rolls off production...
Play video
Video: Qualcomm continues its battle with Apple, and Microsoft lays off thousands
Qualcomm continues its battle with Apple, and Microsoft lays off thousands
1:09 July 8, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, Qualcomm seeks to ban iPhones in the US due to a patent dispute. Meanwhile, Microsoft is cutting some of its...
Play video
Video: Tesla to build enormous battery in Australia
Tesla to build enormous battery in Australia
1:44 July 7, 2017
The project would improve South Australia's electrical grid. Elon Musk says the installation will be done within 100 days from the...
Play video
Video: Make your phone read to you
Make your phone read to you
1:09 July 7, 2017
Get your Android or iPhone to read you anything on screen by turning on this feature.
Play video
Video: Microsoft and SoundCloud cut jobs, HBO coming to Hulu
Microsoft and SoundCloud cut jobs, HBO coming to Hulu
1:03 July 7, 2017
Today's big tech stories include Microsoft's cutting of 3,000 sales jobs, SoundCloud laying off 40% of its workforce and HBO and Cinemax...
Play video
Video: Will face scanning replace Touch ID on the iPhone 8?
Will face scanning replace Touch ID on the iPhone 8?
3:53 July 6, 2017
New reports claim Apple is testing face scanning with intentions to eventually phase out Touch ID. Jay-Z's "4:44" is coming to Apple...
Play video