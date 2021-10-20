/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

NZXT BLD Kit review: An easy way to build a gaming PC

Desktops

Up Next

Super73 RX hands-on: High performance electric motorbike
super73-rx-review-00-01-58-23-still005

Up Next

Super73 RX hands-on: High performance electric motorbike

Microsoft's new Surface Pro 8 is the flagship for Windows 11
surface-pro-8-thumb2

Microsoft's new Surface Pro 8 is the flagship for Windows 11

Comparing iPhone 13 Pro and 12 Pro Max cameras
yt-iphone-13-vs-12-camera-comparison-3

Comparing iPhone 13 Pro and 12 Pro Max cameras

Acer's Aspire Vero is its first eco-friendly Windows 11 laptop
acer-aspire-vero-seq-w-broll-00-21-15-29-still001

Acer's Aspire Vero is its first eco-friendly Windows 11 laptop

Windows 11 review: New OS has us asking, update or wait?
windows11-hardware-requirements-v1

Windows 11 review: New OS has us asking, update or wait?

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones review: The best noise canceling so far
yt-bose-qc-45-9

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones review: The best noise canceling so far

iPad Mini 2022 vs. iPad 9th gen, reviewed: Which to buy
thumb-00-00-10-11-still001

iPad Mini 2022 vs. iPad 9th gen, reviewed: Which to buy

Review: iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are Apple's best
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Review: iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are Apple's best

Fitbit Charge 5 is the best Fitbit you can get right now
yt-fitbit-charge-5-review-3

Fitbit Charge 5 is the best Fitbit you can get right now

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

These small nuclear reactors could be the future of clean energy
nuscale-power-module

These small nuclear reactors could be the future of clean energy

NZXT BLD Kit review: An easy way to build a gaming PC
nzxt-bld-kit-v4

NZXT BLD Kit review: An easy way to build a gaming PC

Google's Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro features detailed
tt-102021

Google's Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro features detailed

Google Pixel 6 event offers details, pricing, availability
tt-101921-google

Google Pixel 6 event offers details, pricing, availability

Google debuts Real Tone for Pixel 6 phones
google-truetone

Google debuts Real Tone for Pixel 6 phones

Marie Kondo demonstrates Google's Live Translate on Pixel 6
google-10-2021-translator-00-00-00-17-still088

Marie Kondo demonstrates Google's Live Translate on Pixel 6

Most Popular All most popular

Apple introduces AirPods 3
apple-event-template-october-00-01-14-01-still086

Apple introduces AirPods 3

Get to know Apple's new AirPods
yt-airpods-3-v4

Get to know Apple's new AirPods

New MacBook Pro models, are they finally Pro enough?
new-m1-chip-macbook-pro-6

New MacBook Pro models, are they finally Pro enough?

How Black Friday is very different this year
htdia-blackfriday-v2

How Black Friday is very different this year

The biggest announcements from Apple's October 2021 event
screen-shot-2021-10-18-at-1-47-14-pm-2.png

The biggest announcements from Apple's October 2021 event

How to enable TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot to install Windows 11
windows-11-watch-microsofts-entire-reveal-event-in-10-minutes-supercut-mp4-00-00-19-46-still001.png

How to enable TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot to install Windows 11

Latest Products All latest products

First impressions of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
yt-thumbs-pixel-6-and-pro-v3

First impressions of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Fisher-Price made a Chatter phone for adults that actually works
chatter

Fisher-Price made a Chatter phone for adults that actually works

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7?
apple-watch-7-should-you-upgrade-3

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7?

Amazon's Astro and friends: A robot rundown
astro-lifestyle-motion

Amazon's Astro and friends: A robot rundown

Inside the lab making real holograms in midair
lightfield-lab-holograms-3837

Inside the lab making real holograms in midair

Microsoft's mighty morphin' Surface Laptop Studio
surfacelaptopstudio-00-00-31-03-still001

Microsoft's mighty morphin' Surface Laptop Studio

Latest How To All how to videos

How to move into your new Nintendo Switch OLED
htdia-nintendoswitch-oled-datatransfer-site

How to move into your new Nintendo Switch OLED

Set up the Galaxy Watch 4 with your phone
galaxy-watch-1

Set up the Galaxy Watch 4 with your phone

How to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android phone
switchandroid4

How to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android phone

Here's the easiest way to set up your iPhone 13
p1017477

Here's the easiest way to set up your iPhone 13

iOS 15: How to manually update your iPhone right now
how-to-upgrade-to-ios-15-00-02-34-07-still001

iOS 15: How to manually update your iPhone right now

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam
text-scam2

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam