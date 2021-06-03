Nvidia's newest 3080 Ti GPU headlines Computex 2021
Computers
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
Did you even know that Computex is going on right now?
Well, maybe not because one it's hosted in Taiwan.
And most of it happens in the middle of the night for us audiences.
And to like so many other big events.
It's all virtual this year, but that has not stopped big companies announcing new products there.
And most of them are computer related because Computex computers.
The biggest topic by a long shot was new graphics cards for PC gaming.
So here's a quick rundown of some of the biggest new stuff so you can say that you didn't miss it.
Probably the most newsworthy thing for me was the new Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti graphics cards.
Now if you're wondering why GPUs have been in the news so much lately, that's because there's a bit of an arms race going on right now.
And they're also about as hard to find as the PlayStation 5. First, people want more power for gaming and graphic intensive operations like 3D modeling and video editing, but that's not always true.
On top of that, there's a global chip shortage going on right now because of COVID related supply chain issues.
And that's affected everything from phones to game consoles to yes graphics cuts, but there's more.
[MUSIC]
People are snatching up these high end GPUs for crypto currency mining, using the same shot bots and sniping techniques they do to get in there and get all the PS 5 and Xbox series x consoles, whenever somebody has a restock so nobody can actually buy them.
A regular Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti card, should cost about $700.
On eBay right now, they're easily going for over $2,000.
So this new 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti, they're the step up versions of the regular 3080 and 3070 We actually got our hands on one of the new cards in in our hands on benchmark testing of the 3080 ti.
It really makes a huge difference over that regular 3080 in terms of 4k gaming, and the 3080 ti it's gonna cost technically 12 $100 but good luck finding one [SOUND] When you talk about Nvidia, you also have to talk about AMD.
That company is just dominated console gaming because they supply the chips for both the PlayStation five and the Xbox series x.
[MUSIC]
They don't quite have the same dominance in PC gaming where the biggest players are intel on the CPU side and Nvidia on the GPU side.
So at Computex, AMD announced its next generation of laptop GPUs as led by the 6800 M, which has a lot of advantages over previous mobile AMD GPUs to have lower latencies and a better power efficiency.
It's also got a new feature called fidelity FX super resolution, which basically means that it can upscale game graphics using AI so games look better and run smoother, but you don't get a big hit to the Framerate.
AMD is really pitching itself as the all around gaming PC component maker right now both CPUs and GPUs and to make sure everything works together for one big harmonious experience.
They've got a new branding platform called the advantage design framework.
That's basically a set of standards for premium gaming laptops, like Intel Evo does for slim mainstream laptops.
And to be considered an advantage design laptop, you have to do certain metrics, you have to get certain frame rates and certain resolutions, certain battery life screen brightness, that refresh rate on your display.
And if you see this sticker on something, you know that this gaming laptop Hits all those marks.
We actually already got to try out the very first one of these, it's the Asus Strix 15 advantage edition, and it's not the fanciest looking gaming laptop around but it's got an AMD 1600 mGPU in it and it's really fast especially considering the whole laptop is going to cost around $1700.
With both e three for video games and WWDC, for Apple stuff coming up just around the corner.
It's easy to forget that Computex is a major tech trade show as well as a lot of stuff there.
I think the most interesting stuff was on the PC gaming graphics side.
Hopefully this little primer is going to keep you up to speed.
If you managed to get your hands on one of these new cards, I applaud you.
It's not gonna be easy.
Up Next
AMD, Tesla partner up
6:02
New Beats earbuds revealed by LeBron James?
4:06
USB-C gets big power boost
2:28
Amazon's MGM takeover is big for Prime Video -- but not like...
3:34
Epic v. Apple trial recap, what's next
5:45
Apple TV's new remote is the upgrade we needed
3:35
Android 12 Beta hands-on
9:48
Everything Google just announced at I/O 2021
10:24
Google execs talk Android 12, privacy, skin health and climate...
6:32
Google now lets you delete recent search history and hide photos