Nvidia Faces $5.5M Fine, Trump Remains Banned on Twitter

May 9 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now, Invidia we'll pay a 5.5 million fine to settle security and exchange commission charges that it failed to adequately disclose how much fits gaming businesses. Sales were actually related to crypto mining, according to the S E C and Vidia failed to state in a pair of quarterly reports for its 2018 fiscal year that sales related to crypto mining accounted for a significant part of the jump in demand for its graphics processing units, which [00:00:30] were originally designed and marketed for gaming On Friday. A us federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by former us president Donald Trump that sought to lift the ban on his Twitter account. The social network permanently banned Trump following the January 6th, 2021 riot at the us capital after concluding that Trump's recent tweets had constituted a risk to public safety in Friday's 17 page ruling, San Francisco, judge James Donato noted that [00:01:00] the first amendment applies only to governmental abridgments of speech and not to alleged abridgments by private companies, such as Twitter. And finally, the Hubble space telescope is known for grandiose images of the universe, but sometimes much smaller features like the distinctive paths of photo bombing, asteroids. Other stars of the show, the combined efforts of citizen scientist, volunteers and artificial intelligence have turned up 1,701 asteroid trails [00:01:30] hiding out in 1,316 Hubble images over 11,400 volunteers combed through Hubble images taken between 2002 and 2021 identifying the curve trails of asteroids in those observations. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.