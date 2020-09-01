Nvidia announces three new RTX GPUs

Ladies and gentlemen, the new GeForce RTX/G 3070.
Let me show it to you.
It's a work of art 20 shader teraflops.
40 RT/G teraflops and 163 teraflops tensor core for AI processing with eight gigabytes of G six, RTX 3070 is faster than the 1200 dollar RTX 2080 ti starting a 499 available on October.
Every generation we pack in our best ideas to increase performance while introducing new features that enhance image quality.
Every couple of generations, the stars align, as it did with Pascal, and we get a giant generational leap.
Pascal was known as the perfect ten.
Pascal was a huge success and set a very high bar.
It took a super family of turing to meaningfully exceed Pascal on game performances without ray tracing.
With ray tracing turned on, Pascal using programmable shaders to compute Ray triangle intersections fell far behind Turing's RT core.
And touring with ray tracing on reached the same performance as Pascal, with ray tracing off on a technical basis, this was a huge achievement.
The images are far more beautiful.
Reflection and shadow artifacts are gone.
But gamers want more.
They want every generation to be more realistic and higher frame rate at the same time.
So we double down on everything twice the shader, twice the ray tracing and twice the tensor core.
The triple double ampere knocks the daylights out of Pascal on ray tracing And even with ray tracing on crushes Pascal and framerate to all my Pascal gamer friends, it is safe to upgrade now.
Ladies and gentlemen, our new flagship GPU, the NVIDIA GeForce r tx 3080 powered by ampere.
Second generation RTX architecture.
The Nvidia RTX 3080.
I have one right here.
Let me show it to you.
Fit is beautiful.
Look at this.
The Rt x 30 ad.
It is wonderfully crafted is going to look beautiful in your PC and it lights up Now let me tell you about some of the other exciting technologies inside.
Turn us G6 the fastest memories at that time.
The industry thought that was the limit.
For ampere we had to push through that limit.
Working with micron we designed the world's first memories with Pam for signaling.
Pulse amplitude modulation with 4 voltage levels and encode two bits of data each 00011011 each voltage step is only 250 millivolts.
So in the same period of time, g 6x can transmit twice as much data as g6.
Pam four is extreme signaling technology and it's just becoming used in high speed networking.
The ampere thermal architecture is the first ever flow through design.
Working harmoniously with PC chassis cooling system, pulling in cool air from the outside, flowing through the GPU and pushing hot air straight out the chassis.
To allow room for a fan to flow air directly through the module, our engineers architect is super dense PCB design that is 50% smaller than previous while adding the bigger ampere GPUs, HDMI 2.1 PCI Express 4.0 and G six x. There are two independently control fence.
The bracket front fan pulls cooler air from the bottom and pushes the heated air out through the graphics card brackets.
A backside pull through fan passes cooler over the fins of the heat pipe and directs the hot air to the top and back of the chassis to be exhausted by the system fan.
The 3080 flow through system is three times quieter and keeps the GPU 20 degrees cooler than uttering design.
It can cool 90 watts more than touring.
The generational leap is ultimately the most important factor of new GPUs.
A significant technology advanced is needed to inspire content developers to create the next level of content.
And for the install base to upgrade, let's see how the 3080 stacks up the previous generation architectures on the latest graphics intensive games 3080 is faster than 2080 ti 3080 is twice the performance of 2080 at the same price.
ampere is the biggest generational leap we've ever had.
Ladies and gentlemen, NVIDIA GeForce r tx 30 at our new flagship GPU, powered by ampere, our second generation RTS GPU architecture, incredible amounts of processing in the shader, RT ray tracing core and tensor core for processing AI 10 gigabytes of G6X twice the processing power of 2080.
And at the same price starting at $699.
Available September 17.
Several years ago we started building to tighten, pushing the GPU to the absolute limit to create the best graphics card of that generation.
It was built in limited quantities only through video, the distribution was limited.
The demand surprised this.
creatives were making 4k movies, rendering cinematics, researchers built workstations for data science and AI bloggers built broadcast workstations flight and racing simulation fans built cimarex.
There is clearly a need for a giant GPU that is available all over the world.
So we made a giant ampere.
Ladies and gentlemen, the RTX 3090.
Come here, Come here papa alright.
39 is a beast A ferocious GPU, a BF GPU.36 shader teraflops.
69 RT teraflops 285 tensor teraflops and it comes with a massive 24 GB of G6X.
It comes with a silencer.
A three slot dual axle flow through design 10 times quieter and keeps the GPU 30 degrees cooler than the Titan RTX design.
But there's more.
The 3090 is so big that for the very first time, we can play games at 60 frames per second in 8k.
This is insane because it's impossible for us to show you what it looks like on the stream.
We invited some friends to check it out.
Roll the clip.
Hi, this is Andy and this is Tim.
I've never been more excited to do anyway.
Are you kidding me?
My God.
This is incredible.
This is amazing.
The resolution on this is silly.
My God!
You can see Raven's hair in the treads.
Look at this!
Why is it so detailed?
All right, all right, all right, all right.
Move fast and shoot things.
This is 8K sir.
I can see everyting.
I need to shoot you though.
Not a whole lot of people have seen something like this.
This is so real listing, I feel like I'm really in battle.
This is insane.
Die.
I want to look at the previous thing.
There we go.
Dude, the ray tracing is insane.
These are the sizzle reels that you see, basically.
And then it's like it'll never look like that, but it does.>> [LAUGH]
I'm like looking across the VISTAs, the grand VISTA Right there.
Holy [BLEEP] Look at this.
This feels like a Disneyland experience.
He's so sweet.
It's butter.
It's smooth.
I can't believe it's not fun.
I mean, this is game changing.
There's no other way to put it.
My mind is blown.
Wow.
It's been 20 years since the Nvidia GPU introduced programmable shading.
The GPU revolutionized modern computer graphics.
Developers jumped on invented clever algorithms, like shaders that simulate realistic materials, or post processing effects for soft shadows, ambient occlusion and reflections Developers push the limits of rasterization beyond anyone's expectations.
Meanwhile, Nvidia GPU processing increased the stunning 100,000 fold.
Gaming became a powerful technology driver, gamers grew to billions, and gaming pushed into all aspects of entertainment and culture.
If the last 20 years was amazing, the next 20 will seem nothing short of science fiction.
Today's Ampere launch is a giant step into the future.
This is our greatest generational leap ever.
The second generation Nvidia RTX, fusing programmable shading, Ray tracing and artificial intelligence Gives us photorealistic graphics and the highest frame rates at the same time.
Once the holy grail of computer graphics.
Ray tracing is now the standard, and ampere is going to bring you joy beyond gaming and video reflex to improve your response time.
And Video Broadcast turns any room into a studio, and omniverse machinima turns you into an animator filmmaker.
We are super pleased with 3070, 3080 and 3090.
The first three members of the ampere generation, you're gonna feel a boost like never before.
I can't wait to go for 20 years to see what RTX started.
Homes will have holodecks we will beam ourselves through time and space, traveling at the speed of light.
Sending photons, not atoms in this future.
G force is your holodeck, your Lightspeed starship, your time machine.
In this future, we will look back and realize that it started here.
Thank you for joining us today and to all of our fans for celebrating the arrival of ampere
