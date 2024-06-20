Nolah Signature Mattress Review: Best Bed for Side Sleepers? Click to unmute

Nolah Signature Mattress Review: Best Bed for Side Sleepers?

Jun 20, 2024 Mattresses

The Nola's signature mattress, Nola's more enhanced all foam bed with a premium design. What do you got to know about this option? What's it made of? Who's it gonna be best for? We're gonna cover all those questions and a lot more in today's scene at home video. Hey guys, I'm JD with CNET and hopefully you're doing well today in this video like the title implies, we're gonna be covering the five major things and a little bit more that you should know about the Nola signature. This is a quality bed with a lot to offer, but since this is a video I'm gonna go rather quickly, but you should know that I did a full write up on our website recently on it which we will try to link down below in the description box. Keep in mind also that Nola sent us this bed for free to review. But the first major thing that you should know about it is its premium construction. So the all F version of this bed is around 12 inches thick. It has dense support foam on the bottom. A couple of transition layers above that to provide more support and pressure relief to the mattress and then a nice layer of nola air foam on top. This layer is laid out in a zone support design and the cover is made up of organic cotton and is also slightly cool to the touch design wise. You can take one look at this bed and see that it is quite premium and definitely a step up from the nola original and having a zone support feature in the bed isn't bad to have either, especially if you have nightly back pain zone support. If you didn't know already is a design feature, that's a little bit more ergonomic for your back. It helps promote proper spinal alignment and no matter how you decide to sleep on the bed, you can rest easy knowing that your back is gonna be neutrally aligned on this mattress. And hey, having an organic cotton cover that's slightly cool to the touch ain't bad to have either. But the second thing that you should know about it is the overall mattress feel this bed presents. So to our team, the signature has a pretty nuanced feel. We'd classify it to have more of a mixed or blended foam quality. That specialized Nola air foam on top almost resembles a memory foam and how much pressure relief it provides. But the response time is closer to that of a neutral foam. So overall, it's an interesting feel to have have in your next bed. And while it may kind of sound weird or strange. At first, it is quite comfortable and accommodating to most if you prefer memory foam beds overall or just ultra responsive latex foam ones, you should obviously go with that solid mattress, but having both of these beds mixed into one is not a bad feel to have and personally, I found it to be super comfortable. The third thing that you should know about the signature mattress from Nola is its overall furnace profile. We would clock this bed right in between a medium and a proper medium soft on our scale. So right in the middle of those two furnaces profiles, it's a nice option to have for strict side sleepers or even combination sleepers who prefer something softer. When you're on your side on this mattress, you definitely feel a lot of sinking and pressure relief and it definitely helps to accommodate the pressure points within those areas of the body. But if you're looking for a firmer Nola mattress, they have the Nola Evolution 15, which is available in a firm profile and the comfort plus is also on the much firmer side. So keep those options in mind if you're more of a primary back or stomach sleeper who's looking for a more supportive hybrid matt. The fourth thing you should know about the NOLA signature is the policy set that you're gonna be back by if you decide to go this route and it kind of goes above and beyond the usual industry standard. By default, this bed is gonna ship to you in a box though. You can set up a white glove delivery service with the bed for a little extra. You get a 120 night trial period once it's in your possession and you can actually waive that trial period to save an additional $100 off of the bed. If you wanna send it back, you will have to pay a return fee. But if you do decide to keep it, it's backed by a lifetime warranty, which is not half bad. And if you wanna see more on this policy stuff, check the description box, more information should be down there for you. I think it's pretty cool that Nola offers an optional waiving of the trial period and even a setup service if you wanna tack that on. But speaking of these additional services, the fifth and final thing that you should know about the Nola signature is its price point. Keep in mind that I'm filming this around a major sale. So this pricing could be a little bit different as of when you're watching this video. But as of when I'm recording the queen size retails for right around the $2100 mark. But after discount, which you should be able to locate in the description box of this video, I think you're gonna be paying a little over the 13 $50 mark. And again, if you waive the trial period, that's an additional $100 off. So be sure to check down below in the description to see whatever is current with the promotions and pricing for this bed. But to sum things up with a nice final verdict on who I ultimately see this bed working out best for if you're in the market for a more premium, all foam bed with a mixed foam feel. And you want a choice between two different support options with some zone support mixed in. And you want a pretty nice value for a quality iphone bed online. I can't really see many people going wrong with this option. It's a great bed worth considering, especially if you, you know, tend to favor your side at night. But let us know what you guys think. Would you go with this mattress? Why write us down below in the comments? We would love to hear from you. If you enjoyed this video, you maybe got something out of it, click the like button on it and always consider subscribing to cnet home for so much more. But that's gonna do with this one. I'm JD with CNET. Like always we'll see you in the next one.