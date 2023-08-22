Nolah Evolution Comfort Plus Mattress Review 6:23 Watch Now

Aug 22, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So what's the story with the brand new NOLA Evolution Comfort Plus, and why would you get it over the already existing NOLA Evolution hybrid? We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet and we have sort of a mix of a review and a comparison for you in today's video because we can't really talk about the NOLA evolution at Comfort Plus without talking about the NOLA Evolution hybrid. These beds are very similar with a few key differences, so we're basically gonna talk about [00:00:30] everything you need to know about the new Comfort Plus and why you might wanna get it instead of the already Fantastic Evolution hybrid. If you have any additional questions at the end of the video, make sure you either write 'em in the comments or look in the description. We have a lot of information to help you with your online mattress search, including any discounts we can find to help bring the price of this mattress down as much as we can. Let's just dive right in by covering the policies for this mattress. Speaker 1: This is stuff like shipping returns, trial periods and warranties. Basically what you should expect if you decide to buy one online, we're gonna have them up on screen so you can read them. I don't need to go into a ton of detail because it's [00:01:00] pretty much the same as almost every other mattress you buy online. It comes in a box, the shipping is free. You get 120 night trial period instead of the standard 100, and this thing comes with a lifetime warranty, which is pretty fantastic. If you need more info on these policies, make sure you look down below in the descriptions. It's all pretty straightforward, including how to actually return a mattress because it might not work exactly how you think it does enough about that stuff. Let's get into more of video proper and let's do a brief primer on the NOLA Evolution hybrid. Speaker 1: This bed wound up on a bunch of our best lists last year. It's really great. It is a [00:01:30] nice pillow top mattress. It uses coils as main support base, has a bunch of different foam layers, including Nola's proprietary NOLA Air foam. It doesn't feel like the sort of mixture blended foam feel that you find on the NOLA 10 inch mattress or the NOLA signature 12. It has more of a luxurious pillow top feel that we think is pretty much universally comfortable and most people will probably like it. And then if we're looking at the NOLA Evolution Comfort Plus, it is different in a few key ways. This is actually their mattress, specifically designed to handle the needs of heavier individuals. So [00:02:00] one key difference is that the coils in this mattress are extra reinforced, extra durable to be able to handle heavier people over a longer duration of time. Speaker 1: I don't think you'll have too many issues on the NOLA Evolution hybrid, but it's nice to have a mattress that's more specifically geared to those folks' needs. The coils on the Evolution Comfort Plus are also zone support, like the Evolution Hybrid, and that's always nice to have. Basically, the center third of the mattress has a bit more support than the outer thirds, which gives you more support in the center third of your body where you need [00:02:30] it the most, and then a little more pressure relief on the outer thirds. This is here to help keep your spine in a more neutral alignment while you sleep. It's not as sophisticated as some other zone support models we've seen on the Castor Wave hybrid, for example. But I think it's nice to have, especially on a mattress like this. And then the construction of the Comfort Plus Wind Up being pretty much the same as the Evolution Hybrid. Speaker 1: You have a layer of high density transition foam right above the coils. Then right above that, you have a pretty thick layer of that proprietary NOLA Air foam, which is the foam that I really like. It kind of behaves like a mixture of a memory foam and a more responsive foam. [00:03:00] You get that nice body conforming quality, but it's not gonna feel like you're stuck in the mattress like some other memory foams. And then you have that nice quilted European pillow top that kind of really rounds out the luxurious nature of the mattress. Nola also likes to hype up the cooling features on both versions of the NOLA evolution. I wouldn't necessarily categorize these as noticeably active cooling. I think the cover is slightly cool to the touch. I think it is plenty breathable and you won't really heat up on this bed. I wouldn't necessarily consider an active cooling bed though. Speaker 1: If you want more info about active [00:03:30] cooling beds, make sure you look down below in the description. And then in the next section, which is firmness, this is where these beds start to deviate a little bit more. Their construction is very, very similar except that the Comfort Plus has those extra reinforced coils. On the Evolution Hybrid though, you get three different firmness options to choose from as you're checking out. They have a plus model, a luxury firm, and a firm on the Comfort. Plus, you only get the one firmness option. And in our testing, we found that to be maybe slightly firmer than a medium, so medium to medium firm, and I think it's gonna be really, [00:04:00] really accommodating. Although if you are in this mattress's target demographic, if you are heavier, you'll probably feel it to be noticeably be softer, probably closer to a medium, maybe a little bit softer than that because heavier folks generally feel beds to be quite a bit softer than much more lightweight people. Speaker 1: So just keep that in mind. On the Evolution hybrid though, you're looking at that plush model to be somewhere around a medium soft, maybe a bit firmer than that. So really good for side sleepers that luxury firm's gonna be around a medium, so very accommodating. And then the firm model's gonna be around a medium firm, so a better option for back and stomach sleepers who want a little [00:04:30] bit less given their bed. So they only have the one option on the Comfort Plus, which I find kind of interesting. I think it would be pretty easy for them to have all three firmness options available with this one. Maybe because the coils are of a slightly different nature, you can't really adjust the firmness as easily on the Comfort. Plus, just keep in mind that if you want the Comfort Plus as opposed to the regular evolution, you have fewer firmness options available. Speaker 1: Right now. As I we're recording this video, the En NOLA Evolution Comfort Plus and the NOLA Evolution Hybrid are the exact same price, which I think is pretty nice. You've seen some brands have [00:05:00] a sort of mattress designed for heavy people that's a variant on one of their existing mattresses and kind of charge a premium for it. Maybe that changes in the future, but right now you, you're looking at about $1,700 after discount for either version of the NOLA Evolution Hybrid, the regular one, and the Comfort Plus. So I think that's pretty nice. Make sure you look down below in the description for up-to-date pricing and discounts because you know it could change at this discounted price point. Though I think both versions are very competitively priced with a lot of other nice quality Pelo top mattresses. So I think it is a pretty solid value. Speaker 1: And [00:05:30] that leads with the question, which one of these two beds should you select? And I think it's a pretty simple question to answer that NOLA made very easy for us. If you are a heavier person who's looking for more support in their mattress, you want something more geared toward you and your body type, then I think the evolution Comfort Plus makes more sense than the evolution hybrid. Unless you're looking for something noticeably firm, then maybe getting the Evolution hybrid makes a bit more sense. But I think having that peace of mind that this mattress is specifically designed for you and your body type, I think that's probably worth it, especially [00:06:00] because you're not paying anything extra for it. If you are not necessarily in need of that and you wanna be able to pick and choose your firmness level, then the NOLA Evolution hybrid, the base model makes a bit more sense in my opinion. But let's know what you think where download the comment section, love, get your thoughts and tons of stuff in the description, like I mentioned many times to help you through online mattress search. If you found this video helpfully interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But that's gonna do it for me. This is own scene at Home. I'll see you the next one.