Nokia teases a new launch, London buskers go cashless

Tech Today
Transcript
this is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Nokia phone maker HMD Global is set to announce the next big thing for Nokia in Moscow on Tuesday. HMD teased the event in a twitter post Post saying it was time to get charged up. There's no word on what the company has in store. HMD has just released the new Nokia 8 Sirocco, but the ChargedUp hashtag could point to another device with new battery or charging technology. [MUSIC] London buskers will now be able to accept NFC payments in a world first scheme introduced by the mayor of London. The payment terminals are provided by Swedish technology company, iZettle, which was acquired by PayPal in early May. And will allow passersby to tap their card to pay a set amount while the [UNKNOWN] Spare change. After early trials, London Sadiq Kahn said the system would roll out city-wide to allow more Londoners to show their support for performers. [MUSIC] And finally early Box Office predictions are in for Solo A Star Wars story. With numbers looking less than stellar for latest Star Wars flick. Disney has pegged the Memorial Day weekend box office takings at a $101 million in the U S. Well below last years $220 million for the Last Jedi. And Disney's first Star Wars story Rouge One which pulled $155 million according to box office merger. Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet today app in the apple or google play stores