Your video, "Nokia teases a new launch, London buskers go cashless"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Nokia teases a new launch, London buskers go cashless

Today's biggest tech stories include a new "charged up" launch for Nokia, London's buskers using NFC payments and Solo's not-so-stellar box office.
1:28 /
Transcript
this is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Nokia phone maker HMD Global is set to announce the next big thing for Nokia in Moscow on Tuesday. HMD teased the event in a twitter post Post saying it was time to get charged up. There's no word on what the company has in store. HMD has just released the new Nokia 8 Sirocco, but the ChargedUp hashtag could point to another device with new battery or charging technology. [MUSIC] London buskers will now be able to accept NFC payments in a world first scheme introduced by the mayor of London. The payment terminals are provided by Swedish technology company, iZettle, which was acquired by PayPal in early May. And will allow passersby to tap their card to pay a set amount while the [UNKNOWN] Spare change. After early trials, London Sadiq Kahn said the system would roll out city-wide to allow more Londoners to show their support for performers. [MUSIC] And finally early Box Office predictions are in for Solo A Star Wars story. With numbers looking less than stellar for latest Star Wars flick. Disney has pegged the Memorial Day weekend box office takings at a $101 million in the U S. Well below last years $220 million for the Last Jedi. And Disney's first Star Wars story Rouge One which pulled $155 million according to box office merger. Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet today app in the apple or google play stores

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: The world's first holographic phone, YouTube Premium explained
The world's first holographic phone, YouTube Premium explained
4:54
CNET's Patrick Holland got to see the Red's Android phone with its crazy screen. Get his impressions here. Also, we talked to Google...
Play video
Video: The Australian town ditching the power companies and going off-grid
The Australian town ditching the power companies and going off-grid
3:38
Australia may be wedded to coal, but one town in the country's east wants to carve out its own future, no fossil fuels in sight.
Play video
Video: Google and Facebook face GDPR backlash, Jeff Bezos reaches for the moon
Google and Facebook face GDPR backlash, Jeff Bezos reaches for the moon
1:32
Today's biggest tech stories include the impact of the EU's privacy regulations for Google and Facebook and Jeff Bezos' plans for the...
Play video
Video: POTUS can't block Twitter users, Fortnite's $100M commitment to esports
POTUS can't block Twitter users, Fortnite's $100M commitment to esports
1:14
This week's major tech stories include a judge's ruling that President Trump can't block people on Twitter, Amazon rolling out new...
Play video
Video: Amazon rolls out Map Tracking, Tinder matches people based on places
Amazon rolls out Map Tracking, Tinder matches people based on places
1:19
Today's biggest tech stories include Amazon giving US customers real-time data on package deliveries. Meanwhile, Tinder is testing...
Play video
Video: Samsung owes Apple $539 million
Samsung owes Apple $539 million
1:53
Damages in the iPhone patent case are about halfway between what each of the two companies wanted.
Play video
Video: Amazon bans shoppers who return too much, judge says Trump can't block users on Twitter
Amazon bans shoppers who return too much, judge says Trump can't block users on Twitter
1:23
Today's major tech headlines include Amazon's bans on customers who return too many items, a judge's decision on Trump blocking users...
Play video
Video: Judge to Trump: Start unblocking
Judge to Trump: Start unblocking
1:04
A federal judge ruled that President Trump can't block Twitter users, even if they disagree with his politics.
Play video