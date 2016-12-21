Nokia sues Apple, Super Mario Run breaks download records: Tech Today
About Video
Tech Today: Nokia sues Apple, Super Mario Run breaks download records1:17 /
All the biggest tech stories of the day include Nokia's suit against Apple over 32 patent and Super Mario Run's record-breaking debut. Plus Uber and Snapchat are joining forces for your next ride.
Share (0)
Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. Nokia says it's suing Apple over 32 smartphone pattens spread across the US and Europe. The claims range form display tech, user interface, software antennas and more. For what it's worth, Apple has paid Nokia for a number of pattens back in 2011. But [UNKNOWN] not settled with the company on the 32 additional ones. Nintendo's Super Mario Run has been downloaded 40 million times in just four days. Making it the fastest growing app in the history of the store, despite [UNKNOWN] of the game itself. So while Mario Run has been downloaded so many millions of times Nintendo has not disclosed how many users have actually paid for the full game. According to analysts, though, that number is likely around 8% of those who download the free trial. And finally, Uber is adding some Snapchat functionality to its service and app. Users will be able to assign a contact's location instead of entering a physical address. Which will also automatically update you arrival time to an anxiously awaiting friend. Exclusive Snapchat filters can also be used during an Uber ride. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple app store.