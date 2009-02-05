CNET First Look
Nokia Mirage 2605The Nokia Mirage 2605's call quality will disappoint many and it fails even the most basic durability tests.
Transcript
>> Kent: Hi, I'm Kent German, Senior Editor here at CNET.com. Today we're gonna take a first look at the Nokia Mirage 2605 this is a new phone for Verizon Wireless service. This is a CDMA Nokia phone and most of their phones tend to be low-end in a CDMA category and this is definitely the case with this phone. This phone is not it I can tell ya, I did not like this phone at all, in fact, I broke it within the first 5 minutes of getting it out of the package, not a good sign in the least. The phone felt very flimsy, never felt like it was solid, was very scared of dropping it and also had poor call quality so if you have the bad design and the bad call quality not really a phone you want to buy at all. One unique design feature it has and this is not a good thing is there are these what they call them Express On Snaps; there's one here on the top it surrounds the camera lens and then there's one here on the bottom. But in the box you also get replaceable design in this sort of blue camouflage thing you see here. The snap removes, you can take it off like this but I did break the silver one the first time I took it off there are these little plastic tabs they're very fragile I just can't imagine a worse design decision, I think, than this. The external display is pretty colorful for a phone of this caliber. Open up the phone inside you'll see the internal display it's pretty small for the phone's overall size, navigation controls and keypad very slippery, the keypad buttons, especially, felt very cheap I did not like the way they felt beneath my finger. It does have voice-activated dialing, it does have Bluetooth and the VGA camera but if you really want a phone that just for making calls this definitely skip this one and go for something else in Verizon's lineup. I'm Kent German and this is the Nokia Mirage 2605. ^M00:01:37 [ Music ]